Radio host Charlamagne Tha God slams Joe Biden for claiming Trump is ‘first’ racist president

Prominent black New York City radio host Charlamagne Tha God slammed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Thursday for claiming President Donald Trump is America’s “first” racist president.

The former vice president claimed Trump was the nation’s first “racist” president during a virtual town hall Wednesday in response to the president, along with others in his circle calling the coronavirus the “China virus,” the “kung flu” and the “Wuhan virus.”

“No sitting president has ever done this, never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, and they’ve tried to get elected president. But he’s the first one that has,” Biden claimed.

Charlamagne called Biden’s comments “a lie that relinquishes America of all responsibility of its bigotry.”

He also said Biden should stop talking “forever.”

"I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he's starring in the movie 'A Quiet Place' because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, OK?" Charlamagne said on the “Donkey of the Day” segment of his show. "There's already so many people who are reluctantly only voting for Joe Biden because he's the only option and because Donald J. Trump is that trash."

The New York City radio host cited polls showing that voters who support President Trump are more excited about reelecting him than supporters of Biden.

“The moral of the story is people aren’t enthused about Biden. They just don’t like Trump. That’s not a great motivator. That’s not something that makes you get up on Election Day and say ‘Hey! I have to vote.’ And when Joe Biden says certain things it causes even more of a lack of enthusiasm,” Charlamagne said.

"Old white male leadership has failed America and there is nothing worse than an old white male [who] can't recognize the faults and flaws of other old white males. Racism is the American way. Donald Trump is not the first. And sadly, he won't be the last, right? He's just more overt with his racism than most presidents in recent times."

During a viral interview with Biden in May, Charlamagne questioned Biden about reports that he was considering Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is white, to be his vice president even though his campaign was saved by loyal black women voters from the South.

“What I say to them is that I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered but I guarantee you, there are multiple black women being considered. Multiple," Biden said, before he was interrupted by a handler for a second time during the interview telling him they had to wrap up.

Charlamagne protested the interruption but Biden insisted he had to leave. Charlamagne urged him to visit the show’s studio in New York City for a sit down interview in response because “it’s a long way until November” and “we got more questions.”

“You got more questions but I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, you ain’t black,” Biden shot back.