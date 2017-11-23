'Rainbow Six Siege' News: More Details About Outbreak Mode Surface Online

Rainbow Six Siege official website 'Operation Chimera' will be released for 'Rainbow Six Siege' early next year

Early next year, "Rainbow Six Siege" players will be able to try out a new game mode which is included in the "Operation Chimera" downloadable content pack.

The new mode, which is known as Outbreak, has not been fully detailed just yet, though developers did note that it is a co-op event. Considering the name of the mode itself and the teaser image for it included in a post on the game's website, many fans are also expecting Outbreak to be the game's zombie-based offering.

Now, new details that have surfaced online are lending credence to the idea that Outbreak really is going to be the game's de-facto zombies mode.

Recently, a Redditor known as "InfamousCitronella" stumbled upon something of interest while going through the game and subsequently shared new images and information that apparently came from the website rainbowleaks.org.

Upon checking out the findings, players may be able to learn more about what "Rainbow Six Siege's" Outbreak mode will be like.

First off, it seems as though the new mode will take players to New Mexico. It is there that players will likely be able to see individuals that have been adversely affected by some kind of parasite.

According to a note on one of the images, individuals suffering from the parasitic invasion may experience blurred vision, confusion and even vertigo, and then things truly take a turn for the worse.

The parasite apparently causes affected individuals to develop a higher threshold for pain, and their bones are also being made stronger by what is going on.

As PCGamesN noted, this could mean that the affected individuals who players will need to deal with in Outbreak are going to be tougher to bring down than the average video game zombie.

Meanwhile, more information about "Rainbow Six Siege's" Outbreak mode should be shared by the developers early next year.