Razer Phone 2 Reportedly in the Works, Set for IFA Unveiling?

(Photo: Razer) The Razer Phone.

A second-generation Razer Phone is reportedly in the works in time for a September unveiling.

The information comes from the French tech portal Frandroid citing "an internal source." There was no other information provided although the purported timing of launch hints that the release might be held at the International Franchise Association (IFA) convention in Berlin.

While many users would want to see the purported Razer Phone 2 in the flesh, the report is yet to be corroborated so readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Known as one of the biggest and most popular gaming brands with their gamer-level laptops and peripherals for consoles and PC, Razer dipped its toes into the mobile foray last year with the release of the smartphone heavyweight Razer Phone.

Staying true to what it does best, Razer tailored the smartphone to gamers, which is why its main attractions boasted a 5.7-inch 120GHz display and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

Other specs of the Razer Phone include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM), and 64 GB of expandable storage, which all contribute to the snappy and heavy-duty performance of the handset.

With such impressive configuration, the Razer Phone runs heavy games effortlessly and without lag all while making sure the visuals and graphic look good on the IPS display.

The same source suggested that the Razer Phone might be released alongside the Project Linda laptop dock, a concept that was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan hinted that the product could finally materialize later this year as he responded on Twitter to the popular tech insider and YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Well I could do something about that I think.... — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) January 16, 2018

The Project Linda concept was put together in three months — half of it was used in developing the design.

Whether or not the Razer Phone 2 and the Project Linda outfit will see the light of day this September, users should learn soon.