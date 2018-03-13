Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta Promotional image for 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

NeNe Leakes wanted to make it clear that she had no past relationship with Sheree Whitfield's new man.

During Sunday night's episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Leakes told her co-stars that she and Whitfield's boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams never dated during their getaway in Barcelona, Spain.

"I have been married for over 20 years. I'm very much in love with my husband. Shereé and Tyrone, I'm happy for them. But I've never been out with Tyrone," the 50-year-old reality star stated in the episode as reported by People.

She also reiterated that Gilliams was never her man, and the never shared any relationship. They were not even neighbors. Which is why she wants everyone to stop associating her name to Whitfield's boyfriend. She also mentioned that the only man that she should be linked with is her husband Gregg Leakes.

However, her co-star Kandi Burruss said in front of the cameras that nobody actually mentioned anything about linking her to Whitfield's man.

In a previous episode, Gilliams himself was the one who implied that he had a thing with Leakes in the past. "Let's just say this, NeNe would never want to speak anything negatively about me," he told his girlfriend. "She don't want to go down that road."

Whitfield also said that Gilliams told her that she had a thing for him before but insisted that nothing intimate ever happened between them. "She may not know that I know, but I've never brought it up. The way she responded to Kandi, it just confirms it, she also said."

But in a separate interview with Bravo, Leakes defended herself about clearing her name from the rumors with Gilliams. "I could freely speak on it because it was before Shereé and during my breakup with Gregg. This much I can tell you: I never pursued Tyrone, and I never thought he was attractive," she also said. "I can also tell you that the couple of times I was around him, something wasn't right! However, I do think he's the PERFECT guy for Shereé. A total match!"

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" every Sundays at 8 p.m. EST.