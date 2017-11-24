'Recovery of an MMO Junkie' Episode 8 Spoilers: Are Yuta and Moriko About to Take the First Step Towards Recovery?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, “Net-juu no Susume,” also known as “Recovery of an MMO Junkie.”

Koiwai continues to stir up the narrative of two gamers who are both still a mile away from facing their truths. But could Yuta's latest attempt to reveal himself to Moriko work to his advantage on the next episode of the Japanese romance-comedy anime series, "Recovery of an MMO Junkie."

When Koiwai decided to get into "Fruits de Mer," to see what the deal about it was, Moriko was forced to create a new character in order to interact with someone she knew outside of the game.

However, the character design of her new female avatar apparently resembled an old one she might have used when playing another massively multiplayer online game (MMO) in the past. And seeing it stirred up some fond memories in Yuta, who might have been in that same game as well.

If fate was true and was an existing force in this anime, it may be safe to assume that Yuta and Moriko are destined to be together. Why else would they meet and bond in one MMO, change up, and meet and bond again in another?

Yuta may have previously lost his faith in ever getting that perfect chance to tell Moriko the truth, but seeing the girl's new avatar sparked a new fire of hope in him, one that drove him to create a his own new character based on the old one he used when he met Moriko in another game.

Will seeing Yuta's avatar stir the same kind of memories in Moriko? And will this, in turn, finally open the doors to some much-needed communication between the two of them?

The preview for the next episode titled "One Step Forward" hints at the two of them possibly coming to a kind of resolution, as they talk about what they need to talk about, and eventually move forward from there.

It is, however, not clear whether their conversation will arrive at a favorable romantic result, or a conclusive closure of sorts.

"Recovery of an MMO Junkie" airs on Mondays late night at 1:40 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be simulcast in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.