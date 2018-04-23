'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date: Is Rockstar Taking a Page From 'PUBG' and 'Fortnite's' Book?

Rockstar Games An image from "Red Dead Redemption 2"

"Red Dead Redemption 2" might be jumping to the battle royale train.

Following the success of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" and "Fortnite" with their popularity believed to be rooted to the battle royale experience they offer, gamers expect more titles to come out with their own battle royale mode.

The idea has many excited about "Red Dead Redemption 2," which they hope will be getting the battle royale treatment, too. In fact, many gamers believe it is the perfect game to host the last man standing-style gameplay because of its western theme.

"PUBG" team manager Trey Bourne thinks that Rockstar Games will be able to use the highly-anticipated game's genre, which is already its main selling point, to a greater advantage.

"Other than Miramar in 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds,' there isn't anything western about the current games that are in the battle-royale genre," he told Redbull.

"Horses, revolvers, Colts, Winchesters etc could be fun. It can't be taken from other games, it has to be done in Rockstar's image," he went on to say.

Bourne and fellow "PUBG" pro Mario Joos already have an idea of what the "Red Dead Redemption 2" battle royale mode will look like.

They believe the game will benefit from a "small, dense" but interactive setting that Rockstar can fill with breakable objects and buildings. This will make for an overall smoother gameplay.

The "Red Dead Redemption 2" could have 20 to 32 players maximum taking part of the action, each of them with the ability to spawn one pistol or a random weapon that can be as useful.

Since "Red Dead Redemption 2" is expected to keep the same amazing horse design the series is known for, the ability of players to run down others while on horseback will be a no-brainer addition in the battle royale mode.

"The game needs to give each player the feeling they can approach the match in different ways, like sneaking around, creeping along the side of circle, or going in guns blazing," Joos explained.

"Transportation is a big part of that, it adds an element of risk and reward. If you're on a horse you'll be a bigger target but it'll be easier to reposition," he went on to say, adding that Rockstar might want to take a page from "Battlefield" when it comes to the horses.

Rockstar could make it so that they could be shot or wounded to not be able to go as quick, adding a layer of challenge for the "Red Dead Redemption 2" players to deal with.

To set itself apart from the rest, "Red Dead Redemption 2" should incorporate a ranking system, according to Joos, who imagines something similar to the competitive mode on "Overwatch." That way, players will keep coming back.

While Rockstar is not one to put emphasis on competition in their titles, such will be a beneficial and welcome breath of fresh air to those who follow the studio there is no other game to do it than "Red Dead Redemption 2."

At the moment, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Rockstar likes to keep details about the game close to its chest, so fans will just have to hope that the studio catches wind of the battle royale trend and the demand for it.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" will be out on Oct. 26.