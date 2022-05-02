Remembering Madeleine Albright: Richard Land on their unlikely friendship, her escape from Nazism

Christian Post Executive Editor Dr. Richard Land joined "The Christian Post Podcast: The Inside Story" over the weekend to reflect on his unlikely friendship with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, her belief in American exceptionalism and how her family's escapes from Nazism and communism shaped her views.

Land, the president emeritus of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina, who also served as head of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Committee, attended Albright's funeral last Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

He reflected on Albright’s other positive characteristics, heralding her personal story as evidence of true love for America.

"Madeleine Albright’s life provides a truly inspiring story of the triumph of the human spirit," Land wrote in a recent op-ed. "While, as you would imagine, Madeleine and I had significant disagreements on many important issues, I always loved and appreciated Secretary Albright’s deep and abiding love for America — her adopted country."

Listen to the discussion (and subscribe to the podcast):

"The Christian Post Podcast" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to the “Christian Post Podcast” on your favorite platforms:

Edifi

Anchor

Breaker

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Pocket Casts

RadioPublic

Spotify