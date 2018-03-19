Rev. C. Frank Phillips, Founder of Religious Order of Men, Removed for Improper Conduct With Men

(Photo: Canons Regular of St. John Cantius) Rev. C. Frank Phillips and some of his brothers at Canons Regular of St. John Cantius in Chicago, Illinois.

The Rev. C. Frank Phillips, a longtime and beloved pastor at the St. John Cantius Catholic Parish, who leads a religious order of men who devote their lives to the church and live under "the vows of poverty, chastity and obedience," in Chicago, Illinois, has been removed from his post due to accusations of improper relationships with adult men.

In a statement cited by the Chicago Tribune, Cardinal Blase Cupich said he decided to "withdraw" Phillips due to "credible allegations of improper conduct involving adult men."

"I am aware that this is difficult news to receive, but the Archdiocese of Chicago is committed to ensuring those serving our parishioners are fit for ministry," Cupich said in his statement to parishioners. "Know that this decision was made after careful consideration. I will continue to pray for you and am confident the Lord will sustain the St. John Cantius community as you make this transition."

An investigation into the allegations against Phillips will be carried out by the Congregation of the Resurrection the report said. In the meantime, he will not be allowed to perform any priestly duties and will be relocated.

The members of the Canons Regular of St. John Cantius seek personal sanctity by imitating Christ in radical opposition to the values of this world, its website says.

(Photo: Facebook) Rev. C. Frank Phillips (L) appears with Andrea Eisenberg (R) in this March 12 photo.

In a promotion for the Canons Regular which he started in 1998, Phillips encourages young men interested in restoring the Sacred to join the order.

"This is a group of men who have dedicated themselves to the restoration of the Sacred. It is my hope that young men will be interested in following Our Lord's call to religious life by becoming a member of the Canons Regular and carrying on the tradition we began 19 years ago," he said.

A statement from the order released Sunday acknowledged the difficulty the recent news has caused parishioners and explained that as soon as the complaints were made against him he was very candid with his brothers and the Archdiocese of Chicago.

"Fr. C Frank Phillips, C.R. our founder, has been pastor of St. John Cantius for 30 years and our superior for 20 years. As soon as Fr. Phillips became aware of the complaints he has been open and transparent with us, his community, and the Archdiocese of Chicago. We ask for your patience and understanding while the Congregation of the Resurrection conducts an investigation into the complaints," the Order noted. "We hope and pray for a swift resolution of this matter and we ask that you keep the Canons Regular, Fr. Phillips, and any who are affected by this difficult situation in your prayers."

Some with personal connections to the church and who know Phillips well say they do not believe the complaints against him.

"The statements from both Cupich and the Canons Regular were read to us today at Mass. I attend SJC and am a parishioner at their other parish, St. Peter's in Volo. This is unreal. I don't believe the allegations," Desirée Garcia‏ noted on Twitter.

Trent Roman, another Catholic said: "My heart is broken whether true or false. I just explained the situation to my teenage son. I am praying for Fr. Phillips, Archbishop Blaise, The Canons Regular, and that my son is protected from being scandalized by this situation."