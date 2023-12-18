Home Politics Rev. Dean Nelson, prominent black pro-life leader, dies of cancer at 55

The Rev. Dean Nelson, an outspoken African American conservative and pro-life activist who headed the Frederick Douglass Foundation, died at the age of 55 following a brief battle with cancer.

The foundation released a statement Monday morning announcing Nelson died at his home in Maryland on Saturday, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones.

At the time of his death, Nelson served as both chairman of the foundation and the Douglass Leadership Institute, as well as vice president of government relations for the pro-life pregnancy center network Human Coalition.

"Nelson's life, spirit and genuine love for others will leave a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of countless family members, friends and all those who knew him," the foundation's statement reads.

"We take comfort in knowing that he lived each day to the fullest. His legacy of devoted service to others, generosity beyond measure and dedicated love for the Lord will continue to inspire the many lives he impacted."

Funeral arrangements are still pending. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Human Coalition or the Frederick Douglass Foundation.

Alveda King, a pro-life activist, best-selling author and niece of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted her condolences. She referred to Nelson as "my dear friend and mentor."

"A tireless advocate for the unborn and human dignity, Dean devoted his life to the Lord, his family and the world! Not mourning without hope, but celebrating Dean being in the presence of God," King, the chair of the Center for the American Dream, stated.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal nonprofit that has argued religious liberty cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, posted a statement to X in remembrance of Nelson.

"Dean championed religious liberty and life. ADF has been honored to often collaborate with Dean to pursue freedom and Truth," the ADF tweeted.

"We celebrate his life, are grateful for his work, and mourn with the Nelson family and all our allies at both critical organizations."

Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America, tweeted that Nelson was "a sweet, joyful man who loved God and fought for respect and dignity for African Americans and particularly for black babies."

"Well done, good and faithful servant," she added.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., offered his condolences on X, saying, "Nelson's wisdom, leadership and friendship will be deeply missed." Lankford said Nelson "was a truly remarkable leader."

Ryan Bomberger, co-founder and chief creative officer of The Radiance Foundation, reacted to Nelson's death in a statement to The Christian Post: "I was shocked and heartbroken by the news of the passing of my friend, colleague, and brother in Christ. It was an honor to fight for Life, Faith, and Family with Dean over the past fourteen years."

"He was a humble man of God whose gentle, yet fiery, spirit deftly exposed the darkness," Bomberger added. "Dean genuinely loved people, especially his family, and was dearly loved by anyone blessed to work alongside him. He was a tireless champion for the Kingdom whom I will so deeply miss."

According to the Human Coalition, Nelson graduated from the University of Virginia, earning a bachelor of arts in rhetoric and communication. He became an ordained pastor through Wellington Boone Ministries.

Nelson is credited with helping plant WBM chapters in Richmond, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C. He also served as a licensed minister through Salem Baptist Church of Marshall, Virginia.

Nelson leaves behind a wife and three children.