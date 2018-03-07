Rich Wilkerson Jr. Discusses 'Miracle' Baby, God's Faithfulness Amid Infertility Battle (Exclusive)

(Photo: Instagram) Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife DawnCheré appear with their son, Wyatt Wesley Wilkerson, who was born on January 23, 2018.

Rich Wilkerson Jr., pastor of Vous Church in Miami, revealed that he and his wife, DawnCheré, are "loving every minute" with their newborn "miracle baby" and reflected on God's faithfulness throughout their eight-year battle with infertility.

Wilkerson, who shot to fame after officiating the wedding of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2014, told The Christian Post that his son, Wyatt Wesley Wilkerson, who was born on Jan. 23, is evidence of God's faithfulness.

"We waited eight years for him, and today he's six weeks," the Friend of Sinners author said. "God is so faithful and loving and merciful."

"Of course, we're not getting much sleep, but we're enjoying every single moment," he added. "We laugh about it, and we're having fun every step of the way. Our home is just so full of life and we're loving every second of it."

(Photo: Instagram)

The Wilkersons previously starred in "Rich in Faith," a reality show that chronicled their lives and ministry, where they frequently opened up about their struggle to have a baby.

"The cool thing about that show was, my wife and I were so open about our journey, that a lot of people walked through it with us," Wilkerson told CP. "When a miracle did show up, people around the world were able to rejoice with us."

While admitting the years of infertility weren't always easy, Wilkerson said that looking back, he wouldn't trade them for anything.

"I learned so much about Jesus during that time," he shared. "We learned that we are complete with or without a child. I'm just grateful that God decided to grant us this blessing."

For other couples struggling with infertility, Wilkerson offered the reminder that a "waiting season doesn't have to be a wasted season."

"I think people think, 'Oh, if I could just get pregnant, I'd be happy.' That's just not the truth. Whatever season you're in, you can learn and grow and improve," he explained. "Discover who Jesus is and find full satisfaction in Him."

"I would encourage those going through infertility to talk to someone about it as well," he continued. "People deal with shame and thinking they're inadequate, and if you harbor those thoughts and feelings they begin to fester. I think it's important to talk to someone. Know you're not alone."

DawnCheré echoed her husband's sentiment in an earlier interview with People magazine.

"Looking back, I wouldn't change a thing," she said. "Rich and I have both grown in our faith and grown together through this struggle in ways we never would have otherwise. We came to a place where we realized that whether we had a child or not, we would choose to live lives of joy and purpose."

"I've been far more concerned with soaking up the moment than planning the perfect nursery decor or shower theme," she added. "We've been given a gift and I want to enjoy it with those we love. Our hearts are so grateful to God. No rushing ahead; every step is a beautiful miracle."

Photo: Instagram

Today, the Wilkersons frequently post photos of their son on their social media pages, which together have over 600,000 followers.

"Everyday is a gift that presents a choice," DawnCheré captioned a recent photo in which she snuggles with her son. "I want to value the gift and recognize the choice. I want to be present and engaged as I embrace change. I want to find new inspiration in the new moment, not just the past. I'm convinced there is more and I'm committed to stretching and learning like never before. Gonna take this tiny guy along for the adventure."