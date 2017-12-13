Facebook/RickandMorty/ Promotional image for 'Rick and Morty'

"Rick and Morty" season 4 may not be premiering for a while, but that does not mean fans will have to wait too long for new content, even if it is not exactly in television form.

According to Geek.com, Oni Press has announced a quarterly series of comic books focusing on "Rick and Morty" side characters. Titled "Rick and Morty Presents," the publisher will be releasing an issue every three months, with each issue consisting of 40 pages. CJ Cannon, Nick Filardi, and Crank! comprise the creative team.

The first issue that will be released is "Rick and Morty Presents: The Vindicators!" Fans have already met the members of The Vindicators in the series, and they are going to get deeper into their story in the comic books. The second issue will be "Krombopulos Michael," which will be written by Mallory Ortberg. The third issue, "Sleepy Gary," will be written by Mags Visaggio, while the fourth issue, "Pickle Rick and Jaguar," will be written by Delilah Dawson.

Helmed by J. Torres, "The Vindicators!" will follow the superhero team as they travel through time. There are apparently some plot twists involved as well, and some characters will even get resurrected. The main story, however, will see the Vindicators trying to put together a team, but they accidentally produce a villain instead.

As for the fourth season of "Rick and Morty," Mr. Poopy Butthole has teased at the end of season 3 that it will not premiere for "a really long time." The same character previously promised a long break in between seasons 2 and 3, which turned out to be true. If that is the case, then fans will likely have a lot of waiting to do. Thankfully, they can look forward to a new issue of "Rick and Morty Presents" every quarter.

"Rick and Morty" season 4 does not have a premiere date yet.