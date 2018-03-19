'Rick and Morty' Season 4 Update: Should Fans Start Worrying About the Show's Non-Renewal?

YouTube/Adult Swim A screenshot from "Rick and Morty" season 3

Adult Swim has yet to renew "Rick and Morty" for season 4, which is why series co-creator Dan Harmon is not officially working on it yet.

He revealed that they are still awaiting the fate of the series to a fan on Twitter who demanded he "quit wasting time" and work on new adventures of Rick and Morty already, which did not sit well with Harmon at all, especially after being called a "lazy alcoholic."

"I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network. On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price...I mean...I'm gonna grab a drink," he wrote.

Due to the success of "Rick and Morty," many fans assumed that it is safe from getting the axe. This is especially true after the third season, which raked in numbers that made the series the number one comedy on all of television for the 18–34 demographic for the 2017 calendar year.

In line with this, "Rick and Morty" scooped up the highest ratings in the history of Adult Swim, which, to many, is the most important achievement a network needs to bring a show back.

Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Boomerang president Christina Miller even addressed the impressive feat, saying that the series is what a "modern day hit looks like across multiple screens and multiple touchpoints."

Screen Rant noted that such milestone, while remarkable, does not always guarantee renewal. The publication pointed out Adult Swim's history of pulling the plug on shows that were beloved and popular, such as what has happened to "Metalocalypse."

This does not mean "Rick and Morty" season 4 is not happening, though. Fans should consider that it takes a long time to put together a whole run, as Uproxx explained, making an example out of "Venture Bros," which took 15 years to deliver six seasons.

Additionally, the fact that "Rick and Morty" started a viral McDonald's campaign indicates that the show is in a very good spot.