'Rico Suave' singer turned pastor embarks on new film franchise 'Celestials'

A former Ecuadorian musician turned Christian pastor is set to produce a new film franchise.

Gerardo Mejia, an artist, businessman and Christian pastor known to the public for his popular 1990s single "Rico Suave," has been announced as an executive producer for the upcoming project titled "Celestials."

James Leon, the founder of 8th Gear Entertainment, a Miami and Ecuadorian-based production company, is spearheading the production.

The project, written and produced by Leon, will be an adaptation of "the first story of good versus evil; the genesis of betrayal; and the start of the never-ending invisible spiritual battle," Deadline reports.

The early synopsis posted by Broadway World says that "in the serene heart of the Heavens, as Lucifer questions the very fabric of angelic existence, a division grows, leading to a celestial war that threatens to tear apart the divine realm, with destinies forever changed."

"In a realm of celestial brilliance, angels live in harmony. The Morning Star, Lucifer, shines brightest, leading the heavenly choir. But beneath this harmony, Lucifer's growing doubts about the angelic purpose create ripples of dissent," the synopsis adds. "From hushed conversations to grand debates, he gathers a faction yearning for change."

A character in the live-action named Michael, the guardian warrior, will see this ambition as a threat. Tensions arise when Lucifer insists upon a new order, which leads to a war igniting the heavens.

As the pastor of House of Grace on Greenup Avenue in Ashland, Kentucky, the church's website states that Mejia "achieved the American Dream after moving to the United States" and lived a happy life with his wife and kids when he answered God's call into ministry over a decade ago.

He relocated to Kentucky and is now known as "Pastor G."

"Starting with only a handful of people, the congregation has now grown into the hundreds," the church's website explains. "Through House of Grace and his continued travels throughout the world, Pastor G allows God's light to shine through his music and his testimony. Pastor G's mission is to lead the world to Christ — one soul at a time."

Reflecting on the new film project, Mejia said that people are "searching for something to believe" in times of uncertainty.

"Celestials can be the basic introduction that educates the mind of the viewer to trust the heart," he said in a statement. "This is a project that will please the conservative believer and make an impact on the atheist. The story of Lucifer's reign and downfall is the blueprint for every gangster movie and every superstar's demise. We are going to get closer and more personal with the celestial beings that have always been fighting on our behalf."

Leon said the story will resonate "with universal themes relevant to the human experience, making it relatable and thought-provoking."

"Remaining true to the Bible, the story ultimately underscores the importance of unity, something we feel is very much needed in the world right now," he said. "This will be epic storytelling meant for the big screen."