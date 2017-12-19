Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The midseason finale of "Riverdale" revealed the identity of the Black Hood, but there is a lot more story to tell when the show returns.

While speaking to TVLine, executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the aftermath of Black Hood story that will be explored, particularly when it comes to Betty (Lili Reinhart), who chose not to dispose of the hood in the end.

"I think the Black Hood saga, as we've been playing it, is over. There's still going to be a lot of fallout from the Black Hood, though, to play," Aguirre-Sacasa said.

The first half of the season already touched upon the back story of Mr. Svenson, aka the Black Hood, but fans can look forward to a deeper dive when the show returns. The identity of Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica's (Camila Mendes) photographer was also not revealed during the midseason finale, so fans can expect it to be explored further as well. And, just because the Black Hood has been exposed does not mean there will be a scarcity of mysteries.

"Just when you think you've hit the bottom of the crazy, you realize there's a whole other level of crazy," Aguirre-Sacasa teased. "There's still some disentangling, and some skeletons to come out of the closet."

He also explained that the first half of season 2 did not include much in terms of personal stories because of the time constraint with the Black Hood arc, but those will surely come into play soon. More specifically, the love triangle among Archie, Veronica, and Betty will be more apparent.

"It's something that we are going to play a little more aggressively in the second half of the season, but hopefully in a way that is unexpected and a twist," he promised.

The CW has also released a trailer for the midseason premiere episode, titled "The Blackboard Jungle." Southside High is closing, and students will be forced to attend Riverdale High, making life at school a little more interesting. Betty's brother, Chic, will also make his big debut when the season resumes.

"Riverdale" season 2 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.