Roger Stone shares dramatic testimony, says God saved him for a reason: 'I was doomed'

Roger Stone can still recall, in detail, the moment he realized he’d hit rock bottom — and the power of prayer.

In January 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged Stone, a veteran political operative, with lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into Democrats' claim that Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. The special counsel investigation concluded finding no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Stone, 69, maintained his innocence. Still, he was sentenced to 40 months in prison and a $20,000 fine, four years of probation after his prison term, and 250 hours of community service.

It was, he told The Christian Post, “in essence, a death sentence.”

“I was framed by evil people who had a political motive, who fabricated crimes by me, put me through a completely corrupted Soviet-style show trial, were prepared to ship me off at age 68 and with a lifetime history of asthma to a dank Georgia prison facility where the government insisted there were no COVID-19 cases, but the prison guards union president assured us there were hundreds that the government was hiding. He proved to be right,” Stone recalled.

“I was depressed, angry, frustrated, I was scared.”

Just days before Stone was set to report to prison, then-President Trump pardoned him.

“Roger Stone has already suffered greatly,” the White House said in a statement. “He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

It was, Stone said, nothing short of an “act of God.”

“I learned firsthand the power of prayer because I was doomed,” he said. “I lost everything. My rights, my free speech, my home, my savings, my ability to make a living, my voice to defend myself. I was being lynched while being gagged. The only thing [I could do was] turn my problem over to the Lord, and the Lord would beat back my persecutors.”

Since the 1970s, Stone has established himself as a fixture in American politics. A conservative political consultant, he worked on the presidential campaigns of a slew of Republican politicians, including Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, Congressman Jack Kemp of New York who was the vice presidential nominee with Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas in 1996, and Presidents George W. Bush and lastly, Trump.

He’s also one of the most colorful figures in politics, known for his flashy fashion and bold interview style — and the Nixon tattoo on his back. He was even the subject of a 2017 Netflix documentary, “Get Me Roger Stone.”

Though raised in a Catholic home, The New York Times bestselling author acknowledged he fell away from the faith he was raised in for many years, despite maintaining respect for Christianity and its adherents.

It was the “manufactured nonsense” and “outrageous” claims perpetuated by the corporate media — “the truth never comes out no matter how concisely you prove it,” he said — coupled with the extraordinary commuting of his prison sentence that compelled him to confess his sins, re-affirm his faith, and seek out God’s calling on his life.

“I'm a warrior,” he said. “I was saved, I was spared for a purpose. God spared me for some greater purpose. He has, I believe, some mission for me, perhaps some last mission. So I'm open to God's Word.”

Stone credits the influence of the late evangelist Billy Graham and his son, Franklin Graham, for playing a key role in his faith journey. He recalled attending a Billy Graham crusade in Bridgeport, Connecticut, as a young man and being struck by the evangelist’s “effectiveness as a speaker.”

“He was truly one of the greatest men of that century, the 20th century. He was that powerful moral force; he was that compelling speaker,” Stone said of the famed evangelist.

Later, the elder Graham gifted a signed Bible to Stone, something he still treasures. Many years later, it was Franklin Graham, Stone shared, who “more than any other figure” taught him he could be truly free if he chose to “walk in God’s way.”

“I have huge respect for both father and son,” Stone said. “I don't agree with either one of them about everything, obviously. But fundamentally, the important thing is we believe in the birth, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We believe in the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.”

Stone said he has no illusions about the fact that many — particularly the “liberal elites” — will label his conversion a “fake” and “bid for public sympathy.” But he dismisses such accusations.

“It doesn't matter to me. [God] knows what's in your heart. There's no fooling God,” he said.

Though it was Baptist pastors who brought him back to Jesus, Stone said he’ll stay in the Catholic Church despite holding the belief that Pope Francis is a “communist” and disagreeing with the pontiff's political views.

“His left-wing views, I think, are harmful to the Church. That's just my personal view. I'd rather stay and try to reform my own Church than join some other Christian sect,” he said.

When it comes to how Christians should vote, Stone stressed that “Jesus is neither a Republican nor a Democrat.” He noted that former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Harry Truman, both Democrats, were both “righteous men.”

Yet, Stone maintains that the “old, anti-communist tradition within the Democratic Party no longer exists,” adding: “Therefore, you have a party now dominated by the ideas of socialism or communism, but at a minimum, authoritarianism. Authoritarianism does not recognize the Lord. Authoritarianism does not allow the free practice of the religion of our choice.”

“Not all Democrats are evil and corrupt, just the vast majority of them,” he added.

Rather than focusing on Republicans versus Democrats, Stone advised looking at individuals as “insiders versus outsiders.” He said he believes the country is facing an “epic struggle between good and evil, between dark and light, between the godly and the godless.”

Christians, he said, are without a doubt “outsiders.”

“We’re censored, we’re de-platformed, our communications are controlled, our views are ridiculed as archaic fairy tales. Elites scoff at us,” Stone said.

“We are now on the outside,” he emphasized. “I urge people to study very carefully, on an individual basis and vote your Christian values. Vote your constitutional values. The Constitution in our form of government is rooted in our belief in Jesus Christ. It's on our money. they'd like to take it off, but so far they have not been able to do so.”

Though he finds comfort in his faith, Stone’s troubles aren’t over. He continues to face lawsuits while his wife of three decades, Nydia, is battling stage four cancer. He’s launched a “Family Support Fund” that allows his supporters to donate to him and his wife to cover their “rent, food, medical expenses, insurance, gasoline, and the most basic of living expenses.”

“I can't imagine being on this planet without my wife. She was my rock; she was the one who, in the darkest days of my ordeal, said, ‘Keep faith in the Lord, the Lord will deliver you. The Lord will surely not abandon you. And she was right,” he said.

When it comes to those who have tried to destroy his life and wellbeing, Stone said he prays “they get enlightened about the falsity of what they're saying about me.”

Still, he takes “great comfort” in Hebrews 10:30, which reads: “For we know Him who said, “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” and again, “The Lord will judge his people.” It is a dreadful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”

“All of those who have tried to bury me and my wife, all of those who have tried to destroy us for political motives, not because we did something wrong, but for ideological and political motives, the Lord will take care of them in due time. Justice will come to them. It's no longer something I have to worry about,” Stone said.

“They have a far more powerful and all-knowing problem. Jesus Christ our Lord.”