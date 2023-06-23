Ruben Israel, outspoken traveling street preacher, dies

Ruben Israel, a well-known traveling street preacher who made headlines by pursuing and winning a free speech lawsuit after an altercation with Muslim protesters in Michigan, has died suddenly.

On his official Facebook page, Israel's family announced Sunday that the Los Angeles, California native unexpectedly died last Saturday at 5 a.m. but did not disclose the cause of death. He was 62.

"We are shocked and devastated by the loss of our beloved husband, father, brother and uncle," they stated. "Yet, we take comfort in knowing that he was a dedicated servant of God, and we find peace and solace in understanding that he is now in God's loving arms."

Israel was a traveling street preacher for over three decades, often working through the Evangelical Christian organization Bible Believers, which he founded and led. Israel was also involved with the organization Street & Open Air Preachers of America.

He was known for his inflammatory rhetoric and large signs and banners calling for repentance. He also didn't mince words when it came to his beliefs about hot-button issues like Islam, sexuality and abortion.

In June 2012, when Israel and some peers preached at an Arab festival held in Dearborn, Michigan, a city with a high Muslim population, they faced violent backlash from some attendees.

Critics reportedly threw stones and water bottles at the preachers, with one thrown rock cutting Israel's face.

Israel filed a lawsuit against the local police officers, claiming that they failed to adequately protect the First Amendment rights of himself and his group of preachers.

In October 2015, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Israel and Bible Believers, with the county eventually paying $197,500 in attorneys' fees.

"The beauty of our First Amendment is that it affords the same protections to all speakers, regardless of the content of their message," stated the majority of the circuit court.

"If we encroach on the free-speech rights of groups that we dislike today, those same doctrines can be used in the future to suppress freedom of speech for groups that we like."

In 2015, while protesting an Islamic event in Garland, Texas, Israel spoke with The Christian Post, saying he was there "like any red-blooded, God-fearing Christian should be."

"I'm not here to sing 'Kum Ba Ya,' I'm here to draw a line in the sand. They hold an American flag in one hand and a dagger in the other hand," Israel said.

"These people despise this country. Everywhere Islam goes, it's bad news — crime, murder and destruction. Detroit, Michigan, is a perfect example. Once a God-blessed city, it's now almost cursed soil because of this religion."

A week before he died, Israel posted on his blog that he had been in Salt Lake City, Utah, preaching at an LGBT pride event, referring to the Mormon-majority city as "Moronland."

"Last weekend we were the watchman on the wall in Salt Lake City, warning the wicked of their wicked way and many walked saying they believe in God. So we exercise our free speech and spoke against them," he wrote.

"At the end of the day Utah pride heard what the God of the Bible says about the lifestyle."