The Galaxy Unpacked event came and went on Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Mobile World Congress 2018 with no hint of the Note 9. With the Galaxy S9 being officially announced, though, Samsung fans now have a sneak peek at what they can expect with the upcoming new Galaxy Note.

If speculation is anything to go by, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might well be one of the most advanced handsets on the planet when it comes out. The new Note is rumored to have an all-glass front that does away with bezels entirely, as well as any comical notches that may be needed for sensors and front-facing cameras.

Samsung Samsung is held an Unpacked event on 25 February at the Mobile World Congress 2018, but it was for the Galaxy S9 with no Galaxy Note 9 in sight.

To pull off the feat, the Galaxy Note 9 might be the first to come with more features coming with a fingerprint scanner under the glass. It could also have sensors and selfie cameras under the display, removing the need to have display compromises like those found in the iPhone X.

Expected release dates differ from source to source, with Tech Advisor forecasting an August 2018 launch date for the new Galaxy Note. Meanwhile, Alphr notes that a September 2018 release is more likely, even though previous Samsung Note releases came out typically in August, like in the case of the Note 8 and Note 7.

A leak of the specs for what is supposedly the Galaxy Note 9 has made its way to Chinese social network Weibo, though, which suggests that the new Note will likely have a Snapdragon 845 processor.

The unconfirmed post is a list of phones coming out using the chipset, and what looks like the Samsung Note 9 is slated for September this year, supposedly followed by the Google Pixel 3 and the Sony Xperia XZ2.