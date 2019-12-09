Saturday Night Live shows comedic sketch of impersonated Nancy Pelosi praying for Trump

Saturday Night Live recently had a sketch poking fun at the idea of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi praying for President Donald Trump.

Following her announcement that the House of Representatives would draft articles of impeachment against the president, Pelosi explained to a reporter that she prays for Trump.

As part of the SNL sketch “Weekend Update” aired on Saturday, cast member Kate McKinnon impersonated the Democratic Speaker praying for the Republican president.

“Lord, please help Donald Trump,” said McKinnon as Pelosi, angelic music in the background. “If he has to be president, please make him a little better at any of it.”

“And please take him. Not to Heaven or anything, just somewhere else, just for a little while. Mama needs a break.”

The fictional Pelosi then asked God to teach Trump “the Golden Rule,” including “what it means” and that it is “not a sex thing.”

When “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost commented that her prayers seem “a little passive aggressive,” the character Pelosi responded that actually “some of them are aggressive aggressive.”

She also mockingly prayed for God to heal Senate Republicans “who all tragically lost their balls” and for Senator Lindsey Graham to have a baby who is “black and gay.”

Posted to YouTube by SNL on Saturday, the Pelosi prayer sketch has gotten, as of Monday afternoon, over 780,000 views and around 12,000 likes, along with about 460 dislikes.

Last Thursday, Pelosi announced that the Democrat-majority House was going to move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump, stating that “if we allow a president to be above the law, we do so surely at the peril of our republic.”

“The facts are uncontested: the president abused his power for his own personal, political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival,” stated Pelosi.

“At the Judiciary Committee, the American people heard testimony from leading American constitutional scholars who illuminated, without a doubt, that the president’s actions are a profound violation of the public trust.”

When asked by a journalist if she hates the president, Pelosi responded that “as a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone.”

“I was raised in a way that is full — a heart full of love — and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time,” she replied, as reported by The Washington Post.

For his part, the president took to Twitter to describe her response to the reporter’s question as “a nervous fit” and added that he is skeptical of her statement that she prays for him.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy,” he tweeted.