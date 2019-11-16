Politics | Saturday, November 16, 2019
6 takeaways from Trump impeachment hearings

6 takeaways from Trump impeachment hearings

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., (L) declines ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes,' R-Calif., attempt to yield his time to another committee member during a hearing in which former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 15, 2019 in Washington, D.C. | Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House Intelligence Committee began their impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump on Wednesday amid great media attention and intense debate.

While calls for the president to be impeached have existed from the onset of his administration, House Democrats pointed to a recent whistleblower complaint against Trump to justify the hearing.

According to the whistleblower, Trump unlawfully used his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

This allegedly came via a phone call Trump had in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the U.S. president asked him to look into potential 2020 election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his dealings in Ukraine. A transcript of that call can be read here, and a transcript of the presidents' first call on April 21 can be read here

Here are six important takeaways from the first and second days of the impeachment hearing, held Wednesday and Friday, respectively. They include another reported phone call about Trump and Ukraine, whether the whistleblower will testify, and if the hearing will sway opinion on the issue.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Politics