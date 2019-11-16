6 takeaways from Trump impeachment hearings

The House Intelligence Committee began their impeachment hearing against President Donald Trump on Wednesday amid great media attention and intense debate.

While calls for the president to be impeached have existed from the onset of his administration, House Democrats pointed to a recent whistleblower complaint against Trump to justify the hearing.

According to the whistleblower, Trump unlawfully used his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

This allegedly came via a phone call Trump had in July with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the U.S. president asked him to look into potential 2020 election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his dealings in Ukraine. A transcript of that call can be read here, and a transcript of the presidents' first call on April 21 can be read here.

Here are six important takeaways from the first and second days of the impeachment hearing, held Wednesday and Friday, respectively. They include another reported phone call about Trump and Ukraine, whether the whistleblower will testify, and if the hearing will sway opinion on the issue.