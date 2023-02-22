SBC expels Saddleback Church over ordination of female pastors Church founded by Rick Warren can appeal the expulsion at the denomination's Annual Meeting

The Southern Baptist Convention has decided to cut ties with Saddleback Church, one of the largest churches in the United States, due to the congregation’s decision to ordain three female pastors.

The SBC Executive Committee approved a recommendation from the SBC Credentials Committee on Tuesday to label Saddleback and four other member churches “not in friendly cooperation with the Southern Baptist Convention” over ordaining women to be pastors.

Saddleback has the opportunity to appeal the expulsion decision at this year’s SBC Annual Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 13-14.

SBC EC chairman Jared Wellman said in a statement published by the SBC-affiliated Baptist Press that the disaffiliations came because of “the churches continuing to have a female functioning in the office of pastor.”

“As stated in the Baptist Faith and Message Article VI, the SBC holds to the belief that the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture,” stated Wellman.

“These churches have been valued, cooperating churches for many years, and this decision was not made lightly. However, we remain committed to upholding the theological convictions of the SBC and maintaining unity among its cooperating churches.”

Launched in 1980 by pastor and best-selling author Rick Warren and based in California, Saddleback garnered controversy in May 2021 when it ordained three women—Liz Puffer, Cynthia Petty and Katie Edwards—to be pastors.

The move put the megachurch at odds with the 2000 Baptist Faith & Message, the authoritative church rules for the SBC, which restricts the office of pastor to men.

At the June 2021 SBC Annual Meeting, a resolution was offered to break fellowship with Saddleback, with the proposal going to the SBC Credentials Committee.

In June of last year, at the SBC Annual Meeting in Anaheim, California, the credentials committee announced that they were delaying a decision on the proposal.

Committee Chair Linda Cooper told meeting attendees at the time that the committee had “concluded that we are not yet prepared to make a recommendation regarding Saddleback Church, recognizing there are differing opinions regarding the intent of the office of pastor as stated in the Baptist Faith & Message 2000.”

"We feel it is very important for you to know that it is the unanimous opinion of the Credentials Committee that the majority of Southern Baptists hold to the belief that the function of lead pastor, elder, bishop or overseer is limited to men as qualified by Scripture,” Cooper added.

Saddleback Pastor Andy Wood, who took over the church after Warren retired and whose wife is also identified by the congregation as a pastor, told the Baptist Press last October that “we are committed to stay in fellowship and unified with other SBC churches even when we disagree.”

“Saddleback Church has a strong commitment to the authority and inerrancy of the Bible. We believe this approach is biblical and in alignment with the teachings of the New Testament as well,” Wood said at the time.