Chicago school responds to video showing dean bragging about passing around sex toys in classroom 'Describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming sex education'

An elite school at the center of a recently released undercover video by Project Veritas is denouncing the way that its dean was portrayed in the video, claiming that he was misquoted when he's shown talking about passing out sex toys during class.

Francis W. Parker School, a private K-12 academic institution in Chicago, Illinois, garnered controversy when Project Veritas released a video on Wednesday showing a school official talking about handing out sex toys to students.

The Project Veritas video shows Joseph Bruno, dean of Students at Parker, talking about how during so-called pride week his school has an LGBT resource center come to their classrooms and engage in “passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students,” as well as “talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit.”

“They're just, like, passing around dildos and butt-plugs. The kids are just playing with ‘em, looking at ‘em. … They're like, ‘How does this butt-plug work? How do we do like, how does this work?’ That's a really cool part of my job,” Bruno says in the video.

Bruno also said that during pride week, a drag queen was brought into the classroom to “pass out cookies and brownies and do photos.”

A spokesperson for the school emailed The Christian Post a statement in which the academic institution said that it “cares deeply about the health, well-being, and development of our students.”

“Programs designed to help cultivate physical and emotional well-being as well as a strong sense of belonging are central to our mission,” the statement read in part.

The school statement claimed that Bruno was at a professional conference and was “misled to believe he was conversing with another conference attendee over a coffee.”

“He was filmed without his knowledge or permission while describing one example of our inclusive, LGBTQ+ affirming, and comprehensive approach to sex education,” stated the school.

“Parker administrators and Parker’s Board of Trustees support Parker’s programming, the strength and inclusivity of our curriculum, and the dedicated and talented faculty and staff that teach it.”

The school statement argued that “Veritas deceptively edited the video with malicious intent,” though it did not provide CP with specific examples of how Bruno was taken out of context.

Warning: Video contains language of a graphic, sexual nature.

LGBTQ+BUTTPLUGS&DILDOS



As inclusive as it gets.

pic.twitter.com/JnmwN2hkQZ — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 9, 2022

In August, Project Veritas posted a video showing Jeremy Boland, assistant principal at Cos Cob Elementary School of Greenwich, Connecticut, saying he would refuse to hire Catholics or conservatives solely because of their beliefs.

Boland was also quoted in the August video as saying that he would not hire someone over the age of 30 because they will "never change," and that he does not want to hire a teacher who "sides with the parent" on various issues.

In response to the video, Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Toni Jones announced that Boland had been placed on administrative leave and would be the subject of an investigation by the school district.