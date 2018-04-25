School Shootings: Mental Health or Spiritual Warfare?

(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Drake) Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 15, 2018.

Arguably, no other crime forces Americans to confront the reality of evil than when a gunman murders school children. Yet some of the reasons why horrific incidents happen are seldom discussed.

Whenever mass shootings occur in the United States, the political discourse and public conversation often centers on how lawmakers might further regulate firearms.

Yet other factors that are not spoken of nearly as much are worth considering, according to a Pentecostal theologian and a mental health counselor of 31 years, both of whom spoke with The Christian Post about some of the factors involved in mass shootings.

To examine the issue from a theological and spiritual perspective, CP talked with Wave Nunnally, a professor of early Judaism and Christian origins at Evangel University, an Assemblies of God school in Springfield, Missouri.

He explained that many Christians have in some ways failed to understand the spiritual dimension of evil, particularly grasping the interplay between the natural world and the spirit realm. And this is more than relevant when thinking about mass shootings, he said.

Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter from earlier this year, said "demons" told him how to execute the victims.

"It's such an interesting statement, that he would make that voluntarily on his own," Nunnally said, suggesting that it's also possible those words might have been expressed with the intention of laying the legal groundwork for an insanity plea in court.

But it's also necessary to investigate whether Cruz had ever been institutionalized in a mental hospital, been on any psychotropic drugs, been in therapy, or had a history of mental illness, in which case any actual demonic voices he said he heard would be an "add-on" to his condition, he said.

"On the other hand, the enemy (Satan) is real and he has not declared any kind of truce," Nunnally noted.

Though he's been a Pentecostal since 1976, Nunnally told CP it was explained to him in his traditional evangelical upbringing that God and the devil had come to some kind of an armistice treaty of sorts.

"In turn for their being no supernatural expressions of God's power in the world today," he said of the cessationist theology he grew up with, "the devil agreed not to possess people," was the idea.

"It always struck me, after I matured just a little bit past salvation, as being one of the most bizarre means of doing theology and conclusions that you could come up with. Because this is like light and darkness cooperating, shaking hands and agreeing to disagree and to play pretty.

"And it's so bizarre because the people who say 'we don't have the power to cast demons out' because we don't have the power to exercise spiritual discernment since that is one of the gifts of the Spirit that has died off, God doesn't do stuff like that anymore. But they are never willing to come to the table and say, 'Well, the devil doesn't do that anymore either and that is the reason that God doesn't do it.'"

Those who hold that view never carry that line of thinking to its logical conclusion, he said.

"In the West, we are all too quick to dismiss the supernatural or to explain away the supernatural by referencing areas of mental illness. And while that is probably true of some, there are dots that connect," he said, being careful not to conflate mental health problems with the demonic.

Cruz is not the first killer to speak of hearing devilish voices telling him how to commit acts of brutality.

Decades ago, serial killer David Berkowitz, who was known as the Son of Sam, recounted that the devil was speaking to him in various ways about how to carry out his crimes. Other notorious murderers like Ted Bundy have also described this phenomenon.

"I think we are really quick to knee-jerk react and say, 'Well, the problem is with guns, the problem is with our laws, with permissive society and mental illness.' And everybody seems to take their favorite whipping boy and trot that out every time this happens," Nunnally said.

CP asked Nunnally if he believes there is any connection between the presence of demonic voices in the mind and mental illness, and if involvement in occultic spirituality could in any way bring about mental health problems that might lead to someone becoming a mass shooter.

"We have to hold that open as a possibility," he replied.

"And I think to dismiss the association, not that one is the other and the other is the one, but there can be in certain instances a relationship [between the two]."

Yet the reverse is also true.

Nunnally recalled a time where he ministered to a young man who was convinced he had a demonic spirit and wanted prayer. He was ready to pray for deliverance for this young man but sensed the Holy Spirit prompt him to ask a few more questions. As he did, he found that the young man was so mentally out of sorts — he had not been taking his medications for a few weeks — he didn't even know his options.

"As many times I think that secular society has said, 'We can medicate or counsel this,'" when it comes to spiritual problems, "some of us in the more [Christian] spiritually sensitive community have made the mistake in the opposite direction of trying to cast something out that is not in there."

"The key to all of this is spiritual sensitivity and asking God to help people function in that gift of discernment."

Most Christians are not mental health specialists, he said, and it's a judgment call that must be made on a case-by-case basis.

"I think that we have unleashed into our society — through a lot of different means — where there is no right and wrong, and you kind of make it up as you go along," he added.

"And people are starting to act that out more and more, and our society has become almost amoral," he said, referencing how he has seen reports of financial firms retrofitting ethical training for their employees — some of whom are highly intelligent and graduates of Ivy League universities — in order for them to renew their credentials to be financial advisers or money managers.

Taken together with the postmodern notion that there is no such thing as absolute truth but that individuals self-create truth, only chaos has transpired, he said. Behavioral constraints once encouraged and maintained by society have all but evaporated. And in the absence of any moral compass, individuals who were on the margins become raving maniacs and mass killers.

Nunnally believes that Satan's influence over anyone who commits a murder is that he has stolen from them any and all concept of the sanctity of human life.

Exploring the Mental Health Dimension

Gregory Jantz, founder of the center called A Place of Hope, a treatment facility in Seattle, Washington, told CP that "what we know about boys and their development into young men is that there is a fairly predicable pattern. "

Jantz has a doctorate degree in counseling and health psychology and has been in practice for 31 years and is the author of 37 books.

"But with mental illness it is nearly impossible to predict a person's behavior or what extreme they will go to. We're not very good about predicting it but we are good at understanding the persons in trouble and there are some predictors for violent behavior," he said.

A young man who is depressed will handle that differently than a female, he stressed, and in many cases they feel a sense of betrayal.

"And often when they feel that betrayal they begin to act out revenge," he said, noting that a history of depression, addiction issues, academic failure, early exposure to and deep involvement in pornography only compound the betrayal even more.

This is no ordinary revenge, he said, but a revenge that says, "I'm going to get even, plus a whole lot more. And if you thought the last shooting was bad I am going to do an even better job."

"The shooter, often a troubled young man, is trying to do something greater than what was done before, inflict greater injury and whatever they have conjectured in their mind to create, but they want it bigger."

In his decades of professional practice, Jantz has treated thousands of patients who have come to stay at his facility. He and his teams aim to treat the whole person. They look at body chemistry, areas of nutrient deficiencies, lifestyle, brain chemistry, relationships, past trauma, potential family relationships, and the spiritual beliefs they hold.

"Anybody who engages in this kind of mass shooting and mass murder is under ... we would say, a great cloud of darkness and confusion. And we have to say, 'Well, where's the source of that?" he said, speaking of the spiritual component of his team's practices.

"Many people who struggle with mental illness, including men, do not engage in mass shootings or violent behavior. And so we've got to acknowledge that there is a spiritual side to this."

Drug use may be a factor here, he added. "But there is something that takes them to the edge to say 'this is what I have to do.'"

CP asked Jantz if he thinks it's possible for anyone to commit an atrocity such as the Parkland school massacre and not be mentally ill to some degree — that one can carry out a violent act like like a mass shooting and have normal biochemical levels.

"I personally believe that there are people that have given themselves over to evil," he said.

"And I believe others would be under the influence of evil. ... But at some point there's got to be a mental illness wrapped into that because of what [evil] does to your mind."

Some Christians do carry with them some misunderstandings about mental health and its relationship to faith in Christ, Jantz observed, one of which is the notion that when people are mentally suffering it's a result of lack of faith or some secret sin.

He recently had a pastor tell him about someone in his church who came repeatedly for prayer and was not getting any better. This pastor had ministered many times and had to admit "there's something more here," a problem beyond his realm of knowledge.

"That pastor was acknowledging the power and importance of prayer. But that individual needed, if you will, to pick up and do something more to get help."

God does heal, "but we are all individually different and there might be a journey I need to go on in my healing."