Scott Disick and Sofia Richie News: Couple Spotted Together in Beverly Hills Amid Breakup Rumors

Rumors have been swirling as of late that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are not on good terms, but a recent sighting of the couple seems to prove them wrong.

According to PEOPLE, Disick and Richie were spotted sharing a romantic lunch together at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, California. They were previously seen partying in Miami, Florida.

It can be recalled that the pair first sparked romance rumors in May earlier this year. They have since spent a lot of time together. In October, they headed to Mexico with some friends, and the couple was sighted packing on the PDA. At the time, it was said that things were not serious between them. However, they made their first public appearance as a couple at Miami's Art Basel red carpet.

Recently, though, their future came into question when Disick and Richie were seen having a fight while in Miami. Also, a source told Hollywood Life that the 19-year-old model's father, singer Lionel Richie, is keeping his fingers crossed that the fight would lead to a breakup.

"Lionel is hoping any fight that may have occurred between Sofia and Scott ends the relationship for good," the source said. "Lionel has been uncomfortable with the age difference between Sofia and Scott and has been struggling while watching his daughter fall in love with an infamous player like Scott."

Disick is notably 15 years older than Richie and has been known to be a party boy. But, he is not the only one who is dating someone younger. His ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is also seeing someone 14 years her junior.

As previously reported, the eldest Kardashian sibling is dating 24-year-old Younes Bendjima. The pair were seen together in France earlier this year and have been spotted together on multiple occasions since then. Her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian, even grilled her about seeing someone without telling them.