Scott Disick Shares Video of Sofia Richie Dancing in Her Underwear

REUTERS/Allison Joyce 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star Scott Disick

Sofia Richie recently made an appearance on Scott Disick's Instagram stories, and it looked like she was enjoying herself a lot.

According to PEOPLE, Richie was dressed in a Santa sweater and almost nothing else, save for a pair of white briefs and a pair of socks. Disick's Instagram story showed her dancing in her ensemble to her father Lionel Richie's "All Night Long (All Night)."

Another Instagram story showed her catching ice, presumably thrown by Disick. She would then throw the ice into the sink like a game.

It remains to be seen how Richie's father feels about all of this, especially since her daughter is only 19 years old. As previously reported, the Grammy Award winner has been said to disapprove of their relationship, and he even hoped that they would call it quits when news spread that they were seen fighting. However, it does not seem like the breakup rumors are true since Disick and Richie seem to be enjoying each other's company.

In fact, a source told PEOPLE that Disick and Richie's relationship is far from being just a fling. The model has also apparently been a good influence on Disick. Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend is known to be a party boy, but he has toned it down ever since he started hanging out with Richie.

"[Sofia's] been great for him. She's made a big impact on his life and hasn't partied at all since they met," the source revealed.

And, while Disick and Richie may be all loved up, that does not mean that she will be part of the cast of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which Disick stars in. Sources told TMZ that the show is not looking to purposely feature Richie. Disick's new girl has not been introduced to his three kids or the Kardashian clan yet. It was also revealed that his ex-girlfriend had nothing to do with the decision not to capture Richie on camera.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.