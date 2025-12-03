Home News Seahawks player rejoices that he got his 'Lord and Savior Jesus Christ back'

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones is rejoicing now that he's gotten his “Lord and Savior Jesus Christ back,” and suggested that his recommitment to Christianity has played a role in his team’s athletic success.

The Seahawks posted a video on the team’s X account Sunday featuring Jones' locker room speech from the linebacker. Jones detailed how he had “been through a lot this year” and revealed that he “found myself feeling stuck.”

“I found myself feeling like I was missing something, and what I was missing was God,” he added. “I got back on my knees, I started back praying.”

Jones also shared his belief that his newfound embrace of Christianity was having an impact on the team’s athletic success: “Just look at what we got, man. Look at what’s real.”

As Jones’ teammates erupted into applause, the athlete remarked, “It’s bigger than this interception. I got my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ back, and I’m with my boys.”

Jones elaborated on his Christian faith at a press conference after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings 26-0 on Sunday, where he pointed to the gold cross he was wearing around his neck. “I wear this cross around my neck, but I haven’t really ... been living like it,” he said.

Jones told reporters, “I took this time this week and just … gave my life back to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Although Jones expressed gratitude for “what He (God) did for me” on the football field, the athlete stressed that “the biggest thing for me is like I got that piece that I was missing and it’s going to help me.” When asked to clarify the “piece” he was referring to, Jones responded, “Jesus Christ, my Lord.”

When asked by a reporter, “What was it about this week that reconnected” him to his Christian faith, Jones responded: “I’m always wanting to try to get better, try to do something to get better. And I felt like it was the conviction.”

Noting to reporters how he “was missing it,” Jones said he experienced a newfound desire to “be the person that I am” and “who He put me on this Earth to be.”

Jones also described “this football stuff” as “cool” while indicating that he didn't see it as the most important aspect of his life. He specifically highlighted his belief that “the person matters.”

“At the end of the day, when we leave this Earth ... what type of person were you? Can people count on you? Can people trust you? And did you … stand by your word?” he asked.

Jones shared his views about the importance of character in response to a question asking, “How important is it for you to set the example, not just talk about it, but set the example as a leader on this team?” The athlete replied, “That’s everything for me,” adding: “It’s what I’m teaching my son.”

While Jones didn't provide additional details about the difficulties he's faced throughout the year in his remarks in the locker room or during the press conference, the pinned post on his X profile shares how much the athlete misses his recently deceased father: “I miss you more than words can say — and I know that won’t ever change. You gave it everything you had, but God was ready to bring his guy home. Give me some time, man. … I’m hurting. Get your rest, my guy.”