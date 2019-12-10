Sean Hannity says faith is 'stronger' than ever after leaving Catholic Church over 'institutionalized corruption'

Popular talk show host Sean Hannity says that despite leaving the Catholic Church due to “institutionalized corruption,” his Christian faith and relationship with God continue to be the source of his peace, security, and fulfillment.

In an interview with Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of FOX & Friends and host of FOX Nation’s "Ainsley’s Bible Study" that will be broadcast online Wednesday, Hannity opens up about his journey to finding God, his current religious beliefs, and why he loves the Christmas season.

The host of "The Sean Hannity Show" revealed in a clip shared with The Christian Post that despite attending Catholic school for 12 years, he is no longer affiliated with the Catholic Church due to “too much institutionalized corruption” that has not been “rectified.” However, Hannity said his faith has “gotten stronger” as he’s “gotten older.”

“I would say I realize more than ever that I not only need, but I want God in my life,” the 57-year-old author said, adding that science reflects the majesty and ingenuity of God.

“I believe God created every man, woman, and child on this Earth,” Hannity emphasized. “And we, as human beings, will never, ever be able to understand the majesty of this creation. You think of, how do you create universes within universes within universes? It's beyond any comprehension and it all fits beautifully.”

“I don't think you couldn't look at that objectively and not conclude that there is something so amazing out there that all of that was created,” he added.

As a Christian, the conservative political commentator said he wants to “get to know that guy that knows how many hairs are on my head” and “created the majesty, the majestic universe we live in and gave me life.”

“I would like to know why I'm here,” he said.

Hannity, who grew up in a low-income home, shared how he made the decision to “get on the right track” in his 20s, leaving behind negative influences and unhealthy lifestyles. It wasn’t long before he found himself in the radio industry and eventually on Fox News.

“I feel my whole life has been a blessing,” the talk show host acknowledged. “I don't know how all of this happened. I don't ever think about all of this happening. I don't think I'm successful. I don't look at — I just, all I did was take chances and follow my dream and my passion. And when opportunities presented themselves, I just jumped.”

Hannity, who reaches millions every day via his Fox News show, said he’s at his “best” when he’s spending quiet time with God. He noted that in today’s culture of rampant busyness, there's “not a lot of time for God.”

Christmas, he pointed out, allows people to slow down and get a “broader perspective” on life.

“At some point during that time I get really centered and then I start thinking anew,” Hannity said. “And sort of like you get out of the day-to-day grind and you begin to get a broader perspective. And then that's when my creative side starts kicking in again. And then I start writing down a list of everything that I want to now do for the next year.”

According to Hannity, his favorite Bible verse is John 14:1-4. The passage reads: “Don't let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God. Trust also in me. And there is more than enough room in my Father's house. If this were not so what I have told you that I am going to prepare a place for you. When everything is ready. I will come and get you so you will always be with me where I am, and you know the way to where I am going."

“The end of the day, even if you have politics that are awful, and even though life is tough, there's nobody that gets through this life — zero; all of us,” he said. “Our common humanity without struggle, trial, hardship, loss, difficulties, challenges. Some people it's cancer. I have friends that have lost children. How do you ever recover from that? For me, this is where I go to get centered.”

Hannity said his faith has sustained him through tough times — and contended that those who are vulnerable about their difficulties are actually the happiest.

“The raw, real person knows deep inside their heart if they're happy,” he said. “I know a lot of people that aren't happy in life, they're not fulfilled in life, and they never find any peace in life. This is where I go when I need my help. That is my answer. That's Christmas to me. And Christmas is available 24/7, 365.”