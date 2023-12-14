Home Education Student fails quiz for saying 'all men have penises' and can't get pregnant; teacher draws scrutiny

A 10th-grader at a public school in Seattle reportedly failed a quiz for saying only men have penises and only women can get pregnant, and the school has since removed the teacher's page from its website following scrutiny.

Students taking an Ethnic Studies World History course at Chief Sealth International High School were told such assertions were incorrect on the true-false “Understanding Gender vs. Sex” quiz, according to screenshots obtained by Fox News Digital.

The quiz also asked questions regarding trans pronouns and the sexual orientation of trans-identifying individuals.

The student's mother, who remained anonymous for fear of retribution toward her son, broke the story Sunday on The Jason Rantz Show. She expressed her "frustration and anger" toward the situation, and claimed the school never addressed it.

“I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores,” the mother told Rantz, who noted she is a liberal who came to believe things had gone "too far."

The mother also told Rantz that her son, who is white, is routinely degraded by those in authority at the school, being called things such as "f----d and racist," and "product of the patriarchy that teaches young boys not to care about anything."

In a statement to The Christian Post, a spokesperson for Seattle Public Schools (SPS) denied ever receiving name-calling complaints from the student or his family, and claimed it "confirmed with [the] school's principal that this is the first reference to any name-calling."

SPS also confirmed that while "a knowledge check quiz was administered about two weeks ago" at the school, "it's crucial to note that the quiz results did not impact students' final grades" in the course, which purports to have students "investigating ... the global economy, society, and culture."

"SPS remains committed to fostering inclusive environments that encourage the exploration of contemporary issues, particularly the examination of power systems such as racism and patriarchy," the spokesperson added. "This dedication extends to providing a space for thoughtful exploration and dialogue on these issues."

The course guide for history and social studies classes at Chief Sealth International High School is replete with terms such as "identity," "power and oppression," "resistance and liberation," as well as "indigeneity."

"Students come to understand themselves in relation to systems of power and develop a sense of themselves as potential changemakers," the description for an Ethnic Studies World History class reads.

According to Rantz, the teacher of the Ethnic Studies World History course that featured the gender quiz was Ian Golash, who is still listed as the dean of the social studies department at the school, though his staff profile goes to a 404 error page as of Thursday.

A survey of Golash's social media uncovered a Nov. 27 post suggesting that "Hamas didn't behead anyone. Hamas didn't rape anyone," during the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, and that atrocities were carried out by Israeli forces against their own citizens, according to a report from The Post Millennial.

Journalist Andy Ngo reported Wednesday that Golash, who has since made his tweets private, also has a criminal record and has featured pro-Antifa and anti-police slogans on his social media.

"Hamas didn't rape anyone"



NGO SCOOP: Ian Peter Golash (b. 08-25-72), the communist anti-police activist and teacher for @SeaPubSchools at Chief Sealth International High School who defends Hamas, is revealed to have a disturbing criminal history in Portland, Ore. He has had… pic.twitter.com/AJrgZHvFti — Andy Ngô ?????????? (@MrAndyNgo) December 13, 2023

The Christian Post reached out to Golash's work email for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

A spokesperson for SPS declined to confirm or deny whether Golash remains employed at the school, saying the district "does not comment on personnel matters."

"At Seattle Public Schools (SPS), our vision is for every child to participate in a quality, cohesive and joyful learning experience that will provide a strong foundation to support their success in school and life," the spokesperson said. "Creating high-quality and inclusive educational environments for our students is a top priority for SPS."

"We acknowledge individuals hold differing opinions about the conflict in Israel and Gaza and the region's history," the district said when asked about Golash's reported comments about Hamas and Israel. "SPS will never tolerate antisemitic or Islamophobic speech or acts in our schools or offices."