Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Latest News: Why She Is Letting Him Into Her Life Again

After going through so much over the years, fans may wonder why Selena Gomez decided to try to make things work again with Justin Bieber.

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2011 to 2015. The "Friends" singer has had many run-ins with the law and has been the subject of many controversies. Last year, the pair were involved in an Instagram feud, where Gomez pointed out that Bieber had "cheated multiple times." Given all this, it came as a surprise when it was reported that the exes were rekindling their romance.

However, according to a source close to the situation, there is a very simple reason why Gomez gave Bieber another chance.

"Justin was Selena's first love," the source told PEOPLE. "He will always have a special place in her heart. She's always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right."

And, perhaps, the timing is right this time. As previously reported, Gomez and Bieber sparked romance rumors once again after the former split from her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd. It has also been said that Bieber has changed and grown up while they were apart. If that is true, then getting back together this time will probably turn out differently than before.

"There have been times in the past where Selena was excited and thought things would work out again, but then was disappointed [by how things turned out]," the source added. "They're having a great time together. Neither are seeing anyone else and they seem happy to leave it at this for now."

However, since Gomez has been hurt in the past, her friends are understandably worried that rekindling her relationship with Bieber may end up the same way.

"Her friends want her to be cautious," an insider told Us Weekly, pointing out that Gomez was doing just fine without her former flame.

Only time will tell whether the two will manage to work it out this time.