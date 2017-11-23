Selena Gomez News: Singer Recounts 'Life-or-Death' Struggle With Lupus

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actress and singer Selena Gomez poses at the Women In Film pre-Oscar cocktail party at Cecconi's in West Hollywood, California February 24, 2012.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez recently talked about her "life-or-death" struggle after being diagnosed with lupus.

Gomez recently shared her experiences in dealing with lupus when she addressed the attendees of the Breaking Through Gala in New York City that was organized by the Lupus Research Alliance.

Since Gomez was diagnosed with lupus a few years ago, the celebrity decided to be open about her condition to the public in the goal of bringing more awareness to the disease and show support to other people going through the same illness.

During the gala, Gomez said: "I've been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease." She also shared that her battle with lupus had required her to undergo "so many tests" to check on the condition of her kidney before it was determined that she had developed lupus nephritis. She was then told by her doctors of the need for a kidney transplant.

The "13 Reasons Why" executive producer then added: "Maybe I wasn't necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death."

Gomez, one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, also shared: "Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

The best friend that Gomez was referring to is fellow actress Francia Raisa. In September, both actresses revealed through an Instagram post that they went through a kidney transplant surgery months earlier.

According to MayoClinic, lupus is "a systemic autoimmune disease" where the patient's own immune system is at odds with the body's tissues and organs and results in inflammation.

In the same event, Gomez reiterated her commitment in helping the Lupus Research Alliance and said she hopes for the day when "all young women can realize their dreams of life without a Lupus."

Gomez's attendance in the Breaking Through Gala occurred a day after her performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.