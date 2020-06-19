'Selfie Dad’ star Michael Jr. encourages fathers, all men to find their strength in the Bible

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

"Selfie Dad" starring comedian Michael Jr. is out on Friday and showcases the importance of the Bible in a man’s life.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

"Spiraling into a mid-life crisis and feeling disconnected from his family, Ben Marcus, a reality-TV editor, thinks he can only be happy by fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional comedian. Ben posts his stand-up routines to YouTube, and the videos fall flat. Then his tweener son posts Ben miserably failing on a home improvement project, and much to his teenage daughter's dismay, it goes viral, launching Ben's social-media career as 'Selfie Dad.' Although he quickly becomes an award-winning phenom, no amount of success brings Ben satisfaction. Through his friendship with a young coworker, Mickey, Ben finds the secret to a happy family ... with his Bible in one hand, and his phone in the other," the film's synopsis reads.

The film’s star, Michael Jr., knows firsthand the impact God's Word can have on someone's life.

"Something that rang really true was the fact that I didn't understand how powerful the Bible was until I was a grown man. Like I literally didn't know,” Michael told The Christian Post in a recent interview.

“There's a scene in the movie where I decide to make a change. I get a YouTube channel and it's blowing up and it's all great, but I make a shift. There's a scene where I'm holding a Bible in my hand, look into the camera, I just said something funny and then I take a breath. I didn't plan to but when I took that breath, I was actually thinking about how the Bible actually has affected me as a person, not as an actor. So in that moment, it’s completely real because it caused me to reflect about myself personally as well,” he said.

The award-winning, clean comedian said men must come to a place where they're OK with being uncomfortable because the Bible and church will not always feel comfortable, but it will strengthen them like nothing else.

"Church isn't necessarily perfectly designed for men, it just really isn’t. I mean, a football game isn't always designed for men, have you been in those seats? The seats are all small and you have to sit next to another,” the comedian said. “If you're waiting for something to be specifically designed to comfort you, then you don't necessarily want to dig into God's Word because it's not gonna always comfort you. God can comfort you [but] sometimes that Word, especially if there's something not right in your heart, it's gonna make you a little uncomfortable.”

He continued: "But as you know, like all men know, if you've ever been to the gym and you start working out, that day after, it’s uncomfortable. But [also] the following day, you're much stronger. You're in a position to lift more, you can carry more, you're just in a much better state. So that's what God's Word will do for you as well if you continue to dig in and lift, regardless of what it feels like on the surface.”

While Michael Jr. admitted that there were times when he visited churches and encountered what he described as “creepy Christians,” he still encourages fathers and men to press forward.

"So I really think that men, if you don't want to give church a try, for sure, really dig in and say, 'OK God, talk to me. And He literally will, as long as you're not all busy playing video games and watching games. Just be still, be quiet for a minute. God will literally show you some stuff. That's pretty awesome. And I think He'll use things such as this movie to do exactly that as well,” Michael Jr. maintained.

Alongside Michael Jr., “Selfie Dad” features top-selling female Christian comedian Chonda Pierce, along with James Denton, Jamie Grace, and Karen Abercrombie ("War Room").

"My favorite part about this movie, are things that were just made up on the spot,” Michael Jr. told CP, noting that the filmmakers gave him and his co-stars liberty to improvise in their roles.

Although “Selfie Dad” is about a father and is being released ahead of Father's Day, to celebrate earthly dads, Michael Jr. wants everyone to watch the film because of its message about the Heavenly Father.

"I feel like there are some people who will probably watch this and some of you guys probably avoid Father's Day, maybe because your father was abusive, or maybe your father's passed on. I would challenge you to push through that,” he maintained.

“I try really, really hard to be all I can for my kids. But I know they're still gonna lack in some way or another, they just are. But what you lack in a father, can surely be made up in The Father. This film will give you a glimpse of exactly how to do that. A good step toward pushing forward could literally be the decision may be to do something as simple as watching a movie, or talking to a friend or do something as opposed to avoiding those feelings about your dad,” Michael Jr. added.

“Why don't you push toward them and then your Father could show up because He'll never let you down. He ain’t never leaving you, and ever gonna forsake you. So just make an attempt to push through and I bet you can do it, I really believe you can. In Jesus’ name.”

“Selfie Dad,” was produced by Kappa Studios and distributed by GVN Releasing, and will be available on Premium VOD on June 19. The Christian film was written by Brad Silverman ("Grace Unplugged").