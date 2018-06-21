Senegal, Japan Fans Praised for Cleaning Up After Watching Their Teams Win in World Cup

Japan's Samurai Blue has just prevailed over Colombia in a 2–1 victory, but their fans were not too busy celebrating to forget the habit that has made them a popular faction in this and previous World Cup tournaments.

Fans from all sides took to social media to praise Japan and Senegal fans as they took the time to help clean up the arena in a show of class that has since been emulated by other supporters.

Flickr/Richard Matthews Fans of the Samurai Blue, the national team of Japan, clean up after themselves with bin bags they've brought for themselves into the stands for that purpose.

"This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support [Japan]," one such admirer posted on Twitter on Wednesday, June 20, to go with a clip of Samurai Blue fans helping to clean up the Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

That and their habit of dressing up in colorful and comic costumes have also made Japan fans an inspiring set of supporters in the grounds, as The Guardian pointed out.

Over at the match between Senegal and Poland, a very similar story was also taking place. It was the first achievement for an African team in this year's tournament as Senegal also won over Poland in a 2–1 victory.

#TyCSportsMundial Senegal consiguió un triunfo histórico. Pero sus hinchas en lugar de festejar a minutos de terminado el partido, se encargan de limpiar su sector antes de retirarse. #RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/RiKovpfmoT — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2018

It was a turning point for the Senegal supporters and for African football fans as a whole, but despite the euphoria of the win, the Senegal fans were also polite enough to clean up after themselves, as well.

"Senegal pulled off a historic victory," the footage from Argentinian TV channel TyC Sports, as shared on Twitter, began. But the clip that goes along with it shows that, instead of jumping around like all crazed fans are prone to do in these events, the Senegal contingent is instead busy with cleaning up their section before going on their way, perhaps to celebrate elsewhere.

"#RESPECT," the media outlet commended them.