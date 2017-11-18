'Sengoku Night Blood' Episode 8 Spoilers: Date and Sanada Armies to Face Off Against Nobunaga Oda

Sengoku Night Blood Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy-romance anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood," based on a popular otome smartphone game created by Marvelous and Kadokawa.

Nobunaga Oda is just as determined as ever to get Yuzuki on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Sengoku Night Blood." Can the combined forces of the Date and Sanada Armies protect the girl from another land against the threat of what could well be the strongest Gegga Tribe army?

After spending some time at Kenshin Uesugi's castle, Yuzuki was once again taken by yet another army whose supreme commander, Masamune Date, intended to use her as nothing more than an important bargaining tool.

Masamune has seen the kind of devastation caused by taking the Oda Army head on. It was for this reason that he hoped to use Yuzuki as a trump card to negotiate with the said army for his army's sake.

And although he's just as determined as any other supreme commander to be the one to unify the world, he wanted to do it in his own way, preferably with as little bloodshed as possible.

However, this may not be the case anymore after Nobunaga and his army surrounded him, Yuzuki, and Yukimura Sanada in a bid to take the girl by force.

Will Oda finally succeed in taking Yuzuki now that his archrival, Hideyoshi Toyotomi is nowhere in sight? What did the supreme commander of the Toyotomi army mean that it was not yet the time to come for Yuzuki? Was it just because he has chosen to focus on the reparations of his town instead of chasing after a girl, or has Yuzuki been nothing more than a bargaining tool for him all along?

Hideyoshi has asked their alliance, Sanada to retrieve the girl, but will he really be able to stay put knowing how many other armies want to take her? Will the Date and Sanada Armies really be alone in their fight with Oda, or will an unexpected reinforcement arrive to save the day?

"Sengoku Night Blood" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and at midnight JST on Sun TV. It also airs on TV Aichi at late night 2:35 a.m. JST and on BS11 at late night 3 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed worldwide except in Asia via Crunchyroll.