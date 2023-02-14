 U.S. |

7 Interesting facts about Frederick Douglass

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Frederick Douglass
Frederick Douglass |

Frederick Douglass was a prominent African American orator and campaigner for racial equality best known for his efforts to abolish slavery in the United States.

A former slave who escaped bondage to become a prominent political activist and an internationally traveled speaker, Douglass’ life and legacy are celebrated on Feb. 14, which is traditionally identified as his birthday.

Black History Month itself was scheduled for February because Douglass’ birthday and the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln both fell in that month.

Here are seven interesting facts about Frederick Douglass. They include his efforts to battle segregation in the North, being licensed as a lay preacher, his support for women’s suffrage, and his actual day of birth remaining unknown.

