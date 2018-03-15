'Shadow Of The Tomb Raider' News: Game's Release Date Officially Announced

Square Enix Promotional gameplay still from "Tomb Raider Definitive Edition."

The upcoming game "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" now has a release date as it was just officially announced that the new "Tomb Raider" installment would be available on Sept. 14.

Publisher Square Enix had previously hinted via its website that it was set to reveal this Thursday when the next "Tomb Raider" installment would be released. It did so a few hours ago via a cinematic trailer, and the game is expected to be playable on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

However, the developers' original plan to be mysterious with all the important details of the game had apparently been preempted by some users whose understandable curiosity led them to dig into the website's source code.

The source code screenshots then leaked and made its rounds on Twitter where it was revealed that the "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" game would be available on Sept. 14 -- which was in line with Square Enix's previous announcement that the title would be released before 2018 ends. It also said it would be the "climatic finale of Lara's origin story."

Not much information was available on the video announcement. However, according to the game's official website, Square Enix is now accepting pre-orders for it. The exclusive items included in the early purchase will only be announced on April 27 though, and the said date could also be the time when developers release more details about the game and its plot.

Although it was already revealed that "Shadow of the Tomb Raider" would be released for the PS4, Xbox One and PC, no mention was made on the official site of a version for the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, a quick search for the word "switch" through the source code showed no results, which hinted that a Nintendo Switch port was not available.

Meanwhile, not a day after the dissected source code made headlines, a video surfaced on Facebook that claimed to be of the game's first official trailer. While the video released was not in the best quality, it appeared that the teaser was shown through a projector likely for the eyes of the developers and employees of the video game companies involved in the game.