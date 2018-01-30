Facebook/ShamelessonShowtime Has Ian been swallowed by his bipolar disorder?

The season 8 finale left possibilities of a bright future for Fiona (Emmy Rossum) and Lip (Jeremy Allen White). Meanwhile, the showrunner also revealed why Ian (Cameron Monaghan) turned sad after being arrested by the cops.

"Shameless" season 8 ended with a lot of hope for the Gallaghers. Executive producer Nancy Pimental revealed that Fiona and Lip are off to a great future in the new season.

In an interview with TVLine, Pimental explained what it meant for Lip driving off in the distance with his motorcycle.

"That anything is possible for Lip, and that he is in control of his life, and that he's taking his life back and has freedom to be him," said Pimental. She also revealed that Lip taking control of his life is also the reason that made him question his feelings for Sierra (Ruby Modine).

"The more you work on yourself or become self-aware. ... I think who he was in that moment, he did love her. But was that booze talking?" said Pimental, adding that maybe it was also because his role models for love were only Frank (William H. Macy) and Monica (Chloe Webb).

Meanwhile, Pimental also shared that Fiona is likely to have a future with Ford (Richard Flood). She explained that Ford might not be crazy in love with Fiona the way she wants him to be, but it's the adult kind of love that's a lot better.

"It's really good for her. ... We definitely want to explore it," said Pimental about Fiona and Ford.

On the other hand, Ian had a bittersweet ending for season 8. When he was arrested by the police, he was proud of it. However, when he sat in the police car, Ian turned gloomy. According to Pimental, it is a question of Ian's true identity regarding his bipolar diagnosis.

"Is this just his personality and him expressing himself and trying to figure out who he is and stumbling through life or is this the bipolar, mania, and depression surfacing?" Pimental told Entertainment Weekly.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to premiere in 2019.