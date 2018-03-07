'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Fiona To Be The Next Margo?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) still has a lot to learn before she reaches the "Margo" status in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Nancy Pimental said it is a long way to go for Fiona before she becomes a self-made real estate mogul just like her idol, Margo (Sharon Lawrence). Margo is the owner Patsy's Pies, the diner that Fiona worked for quite a long time before she decided to have her own business. Fiona looks up to the older woman, admiring what the other has achieved. Pimental hinted that Fiona would encounter more viable prospects soon.

"I don't know, that's a good question, we haven't really talked further about it. I don't think she'll ever be as big as Margo. Margo is shrewder and scrappier. Fiona has had to really learn on her feet about business and she's made so many mistakes. But I could see some other small opportunity presenting itself," the EP said.

Fiona's win in the messy fight for her building has given her confidence that things are finally going okay for her. She even has a hunky man to share the victory with. It has been teased that Ford (Richard Flood) would return in season 9. What he and Fiona have is expected to blossom. Ford is different from the men she has dated in the past. Meanwhile, spoilers reveal that Veronica (Shanola Hampton) and Kevin (Steve Howey) is truly free from Svetlana's (Isidora Goreshter) toxic presence. They previously succeeded in marrying her off to a rich old man.

Goreshter is said to have exited the series. This means that her character will never get to bother Kev and Vee anymore. Svetlana made things difficult for the pair when she tried to take ownership of the bar that they run. She was especially harsh to Vee. Now that Svetlana is gone, Kev and Vee can finally breathe freely and concentrate on more important matters.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in the Fall or early 2019.