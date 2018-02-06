'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: Lip to Take Control of His Life

Facebook/Shameless Lip will have full control of his life in "Shameless" season 9.

The upcoming season 9 of "Shameless" will feature Lip (Jeremy Allen White) taking control of his life and doing what he wants to do.

While fans are divided on the season 8 finale of "Shameless," they can already expect that the upcoming season of the Showtime series will feature Lip finally taking control of his life. In an interview with "Shameless" executive producer Nancy Pimental, she revealed that the scene showing Lip driving off with his motorcycle indicates that the Gallagher son will live his life the way he wants it to be, which, presumably, will be fully explored in the next season of the series.

"That anything is possible for Lip, and that he is in control of his life, and that he's taking his life back and has freedom to be him,"Pimental told TV Line when asked about the significance of the scene in reference.

Another scene in "Shameless" season 8 finale that left the fans wondering is when Lip urged Sierra (Ruby Modine) to give her ex-lover another try. Because of what Lip did, some fans can't help but ask whether Lip really loved Sierra or not. However, according to Pimental, while there is no telling if the answer will be eventually revealed, she believes that Lip's feelings towards Sierra was real even just for a while.

"But I think who he was in that moment, he did love her. But was that booze talking? Was that because it just reminded him of the role models he had, Frank and Monica? Was it that that's all he knows? It's a complex question that doesn't necessarily have a real answer, I guess," Pimental said.

Meanwhile, whether Lip will get into a new relationship in "Shameless" season 9 or not as he takes control of his life anew, it is almost certain for Fiona (Emily Rossum) to get into one. While the eldest Gallagher daughter wanted Ford (Richard Flood) to be madly in love with her, he was honest in telling her that he does not fall in love like a teenager.

Despite this, though, Pimental believes that, in the event that Fiona ends up with Ford, it will do her good as it will give her time to really know the person. After all, the executive producer believes that "not falling in love like a teenager" means a mature kind of love.

Meanwhile, Showtime has yet to attach an official release date for "Shameless" season 9 although the series is expected to return later this year after it was renewed for another season last November.