'Shazam' News: Movie Will be Funny, Says Director

DC The live-action standalone film feature of "Shazam" is slated to hit the big screen in April 2019.

While nothing much is known how the story of the live-action "Shazam" movie will pan out, its director, David F. Sandberg, has revealed that the movie will have mostly funny moments.

"Shazam" is not slated to hit the theaters earlier than next year, but fans can already expect that the movie will be filled with funny moments. In a forum on Reddit, Sandberg revealed, though, that the humor of the upcoming DC movie will be courtesy of the situations in its story, and not from the one-liners that the characters will throw at one another.

"I think it's very funny but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that's not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great). The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that's serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it," Sandberg said.

As of this writing, nothing much is known about the plot of "Shazam." Nonetheless, it is speculated to adapt the comic book origin of the DC superhero, wherein an orphan child named Billy Batson (Asher Angel in the movie) is bestowed a power by a wizard, and since then, can transform himself into an adult superhero by shouting the word "Shazam," which is an acronym for Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury.

According to recent unconfirmed reports, "This is Us" actor Ron Cephas is currently in the negotiating table to join "Shazam" and play the role of the wizard who gives Billy Batson his powers. This only bolsters the belief that "Shazam" may, indeed, be the live-action adaptation of the comic book origin of the superhero.

Zachary Levi stars as Shazam in the eponymous movie, which is slated to hit the theaters in April 2019.