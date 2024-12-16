Home News Shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wis.; 3 dead, 6 injured Police: Shooter identified as a juvenile

At least three people are dead and six others wounded after a shooting at a private Christian school in Wisconsin.

Officers with the Madison Police Department were called out to Abundant Life Christian School at 4901 E. Buckeye Road at 10:57 a.m. local time, Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference Monday.

After responding to a call of an active shooter at the private Christian school, police found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Barnes added.

Officers also located a deceased juvenile believed to be responsible for the shooting, Barnes said. No shots were fired by officers, he added.

Five people, including the shooter, are dead, while another five were transported to a local hospital. The conditions of those who were transported was not immediately disclosed.

As of 12:35 p.m. Central time, Madison police were still clearing the campus. There is no ongoing threat to area schools, Barnes said, adding it was “a sad day for our community and for our country.”

Founded in 1978, Abundant Life Christian School (ALCS) offers classes to 390 students from kindergarten through the 12th grade “in a Christ-focused context,” according to the school’s website.

In a Facebook post just after 12:30 p.m., ALCS wrote: “Prayers Requested! Today, we had an active shooter incident at ALCS. We are in the midst of following up. We will share information as we are able. Please pray for our Challenger Family.”

In a post on X Monday morning, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said he was briefed on the shooting: "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

CP reached out Monday morning for comment from ALCS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.