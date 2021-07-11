Should Biden and pro-choice Democrats receive communion? Plus: Behind the headlines on the trans athletes debate

Journalist Billy Hallowell sits down with Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley to take you behind the headlines on two key issues: the battle over pro-choice Catholics and communion and the ongoing transgender sports debate.

Why do these issues matter and what's really going on? Get the inside story during this episode of "The Christian Post Podcast."

