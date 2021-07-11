 U.S. | | Coronavirus →

Should Biden and pro-choice Democrats receive communion? Plus: Behind the headlines on the trans athletes debate

By Billy Hallowell, Op-ed Contributor
Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with congressional leaders prior to the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. |

Journalist Billy Hallowell sits down with Christian Post reporter Ryan Foley to take you behind the headlines on two key issues: the battle over pro-choice Catholics and communion and the ongoing transgender sports debate.

Why do these issues matter and what's really going on? Get the inside story during this episode of "The Christian Post Podcast."

Subscribe to the podcast and listen:

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In U.S.