Should Christians celebrate Halloween? 5 reactions

As October draws to a close, costumes come out and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween night, many Christians wonder: Is it possible to celebrate Halloween in a way that honors their faith, or would it be better to skip the festivities altogether?

The word “Halloween” originates from “All Hallows’ Eve,” the night before All Saints Day — a holy day dedicated to honoring canonized saints and those who have reached Heaven. In the early Christian tradition, believers would gather for vigils on the eve of All Saints Day. Over the centuries, however, Halloween has become a largely secular celebration.

For many Christians, the question of whether to participate in Halloween revolves around its modern, cultural version. Costume shops, haunted houses and theme park attractions often highlight themes of gore and witchcraft, which can be off-putting for those seeking to avoid such elements.

Whether choosing to abstain or reshape Halloween traditions, Christians have meaningful ways to reflect their faith during the season.

Here are five ways to stay true to Christian values on Halloween: