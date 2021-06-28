Christian singer Matthew West pulls down ‘Modest is Hottest’ parody video after backlash

Christian singer Matthew West has issued an apology following backlash over a parody video he created with his daughters to share the message that beauty is more than skin deep. He's since removed the video that was released ahead of Father's Day.

"Modest is Hottest" was intended to be a lighthearted song about the "age-old struggle" with modesty, the 44-year-old husband and father of two daughters explained on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter revealed that his family was in on the joke as they played along in the music video for the song wearing turtlenecks and long beige slacks. In the chorus, West says he believes the biblical encouragement to dress modestly is most attractive.

“Modest is hottest, the latest fashion trend is a little more Amish, a little less Kardashian/ What the boys really love is a turtleneck and a sensible pair of slacks/ Honey, modest is hottest, sincerely, your dad,” West sang.

Although the award-winning singer initially labeled the song his “ridiculously silly way of reminding [my kids] that their appearance doesn’t define them,” the amount of backlash he faced led him to pull the video down and issue an apology.

“I’m blessed to be the father of two amazing daughters,” he shared in an Instagram post. “I wrote a song poking fun at myself for being an over-protective dad and my family thought it was funny. The song was created as satire, and I realize some people did not receive it as it was intended.”

“I’ve taken the feedback to heart,” West added. “The last thing I want is to distract from the real reason why I make music: to spread a message of hope and love to the world."

Recording artist Audrey Assad had criticized "Modest is Hottest" as “demeaning to men and women," while progressive Oklahoma-based Pastor Jeremy Coleman created a TikTok video to bash the song.

In West’s original version, he sang, “If I catch you doing dances on the TikTok in a crop top/ So help me God, you’ll be grounded ’til the world stops.”

Coleman sang, “You’re a queen, if you forgot/ So just wear what you want/ The latest fashion trends, I probably won’t get, but it’s not for me to understand/ If the boys act like pigs, tell ’em gouge out their eyes/ 'Cause I’ve got some shovels and some alibis, so just wear what you want and I’ll love you ’til I die.”

Coleman, who has three daughters himself, told Newsweek he took issue with West’s song because he disagrees “with purity culture as a whole.”

“We are telling our daughters and young women that their body image should be defined by someone else’s opinion,” he said. “Women should feel confident, comfortable, and free to dress and express themselves however they want. Telling them to dress a certain way to be ‘less attractive’ is reverse body shaming.”

“Women are far too often shamed and blamed for the abhorrent behavior of men,” Coleman continued. “So the idea of ‘Modest Is Hottest’ is saying that, because men can’t control their lustful desires, you have to change who you are. It’s the same mentality that inevitably produces victim-blaming for sexual abuse victims. We need men to take responsibility for their eyes, thoughts and actions.”

Following West’s apology, many on social media — including the singer's wife — sent him encouraging messages.

West's wife, Emily West, who was featured in the video alongside her husband and daughters, replied: “You’re the best father to our girls and husband. Let’s get back to focusing on what matters most. Love you!”

Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall added, “Anyone who knows you, your family, and your music, knows that you have a heart for Jesus and the church and people. @matthewjwest I want to thank you for your ministry and for your humor. We love the song! And we love you!”

“Bro. The satire was clear as day. Fantastic song. Well done,” Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in "The Chosen," echoed.