Matthew West releases 'Modest is Hottest' song dedicated to his daughters for Father's Day

Christian singer Matthew West released his latest parody song just in time for Father's Day. The tune is a dedication to his daughters in the hope they would remember that beauty is more than skin deep.



"Modest is Hottest" is a light-hearted song about an "age-old struggle," West shared on Instagram.

Although West is an award-winning Christian singer who usually uses his gifts to lift the soul, the Illinois native has also used his platform to address some serious issues with comedy. In 2020 he released the “Quarantine Life” song to help add humor to restrictions many faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a dad raising daughters, this song is my ridiculously silly way of reminding them that their appearance doesn’t define them,” he said in the post. “While the world might focus on the outward appearance, the Lord looks at the heart. Regardless, they are beautiful inside and out! (Even in turtlenecks).”

The songwriter said his two daughters might “disown him” after the release of the single, "Modest is Hottest.”

“Dear daughter, it's me your father /I think it's time we had a talk /The boys are coming round 'cause you're beautiful and it's all your mother's fault /And I've been trying hard to raise you up right /No drinking, no smoking, no swearing /But your old man's got a little more advice /When it comes to the clothes that you're wearing,” the Christian father sings in the first verse of the song.

In the chorus, West goes on to explain that he believes the most attractive thing in someone is modesty.

“Modest is hottest, the latest fashion trend is a little more Amish, a little less Kardashian /What the boys really love is a turtleneck and a sensible pair of slacks /Honey, modest is hottest, sincerely, your dad,” West continues singing.

West, his wife and two daughters can be seen in the music video playing along to the theme of the song. Initially, his teen daughters act annoyed with their dad while on their cell phones wearing short shorts. Later in the video, they can be seen sporting black turtle necks and beige long slacks as their father sang to them the words of the song.

West took to Instagram to share that along with his daughters, "Modest is Hottest’ is for all of the dads who have daughters and grapple with how they dress.

“It’s for all of the fathers out there whose daughters are joining TikTok and starting to date. The struggle is real,” West added.