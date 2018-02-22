Sledgehammer Games' Co-Founders Are Leaving The Company They Created

Facebook/CallofDuty 'Call of Duty WWII' is now available worldwide

In an unusual move, the co-founders of game developer Sledgehammer Games, Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield, have decided to leave the company they created to take on new roles in Activision. The replacement for the head of Sledgehammer Games has also been announced to be Aaron Halon, who has worked 20 years in the industry.

"Michael and I have been collaborating for over 12 years," Schofield said in a statement as reported by Kotaku. "In that time, we've made great games that fans have loved, won awards on behalf of our projects and have lived our dreams. We thank Activision for the wonderful opportunity to create and lead Sledgehammer Games. Now, it's time to try other things... Working with such a great studio of developers at Sledgehammer Games has been an honor and the highlight of my career. The team is in great hands with Aaron, he has my full support and confidence. Thank you to everyone."

The decision to move comes shortly after Schofield and Condrey's success in "Call of Duty: WWII." Further reports revealed that Activision has also released a statement to acknowledge Halon as the replacement of Schofield and Condrey in Sledgehammer Games. Considering that the game developer is under the wing of Activision, it seems that at least Condrey and Schofield's move will not be too far away. As to what will be the future of Sledgehammer Games under Halon, fans will have to wait and see.

Neither Activision nor the co-founders of Sledgehammer Games have divulged any information on what might be the executive activities that they will be handling moving forward. However, it does seem that they have high expectations for Halon. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming months. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.