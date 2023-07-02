Snakes and serpents in the Scriptures

While Scripture is full of references to all types of animals and even refers to the Messiah as the Lamb of God and the Lion of Judah, the shadow of snakes looms large over both the Old and New Testaments.

The word for “serpent” or “snake” is used 31 times in the Old Testament and 14 times in the New Testament, and snakes often play a key role in some of the Bible’s most memorable passages.

In fact, some Christian denominations have even taken Jesus’ prediction of His followers picking up snakes with their hands literally — oftentimes with disastrous results.

Let’s take a look at some of the Bible’s more famous snake references.