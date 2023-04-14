'SNL' star reads Proverbs 11:2 in opposition to Franklin Pride: ‘God hates sexual immorality'

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Victoria Jackson shared two Bible verses from the book of Proverbs during the citizen comments portion of a city council work session Tuesday in Franklin, Tennessee, where she voiced opposition to allowing the Franklin Pride event again this year.

A total of 106 people lined up to speak in favor of or opposition to the annual Franklin Pride Parade, including many Christians who raised concerns about past violations of the city's Community Decency Policy and state law, especially since children have attended past events where they were exposed to sexually inappropriate content.

Each person was given one minute to speak on the issue of whether they wanted the city council to grant a permit for the event again this year.

During her comments, Jackson said: "God hates sodomy; He hates homosexuality, He said it's an abomination. And God hates sexual immorality, all kinds — fornication, adultery, etc. — and God hates pride. Like, one of the things He hates most is pride," she declared before reading Proverbs 11:2: "When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom. The Lord detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished.”

She then read Proverbs 16:18, "Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall,” adding: “And Sodom and Gomorrah proves that God hates sodomy, and sexual immorality and pride. And it’s still there, and archaeologists have uncovered it. ... I just want to encourage this generation not to be brainwashed." She ended by shooting for everyone to watch Becket Cook, a former gay atheist who is now a Christian.

A resident named Ashely Webster, who preceded Jackson and wore a yellow T-shirt with rainbow-colored stars, said both of her children had grown up in Franklin, identified as gay and were disappointed by the opposition to the pride parade. "Where have you been? Drag has been going on since the days of Shakespeare plays," she said with a laugh. "And pride festivals have been going on since 1970.

"Have you been to Bourbon Street in New Orleans? My parents warned me when they took me to Bourbon Street that there might be some nakedness coming through the open doorways of the bars, and if I didn't want to see it, I should just turn my head," she added.

"Franklin Pride Festivals is one of the softest festivals ... because I've been to a real one."

Earlier in the day, resident Serena Price said: "Five years ago, I escaped Commiefornia and in this area, there is a majority of believers and we cannot be silent. Those who believe in Jesus and His Word know that what is right is not relative and the truth doesn't shift based on culture. God's Word is clear," she added, lamenting "the anti-Christian liberal agenda and minority LGBTQ anti-tolerant, tolerance group" in the city.

She added, "Christians must no longer be silenced as we watch evil take over our nation. ... As our elected officials, you must answer to your constituents. But more importantly, you will answer to God."

Following public comments, the city council voted in favor of allowing the Franklin Pride Parade, with Mayor Ken Moore breaking a 4-4 tie.

For the last two years, Franklin Pride events were held in a public park. Last year’s festival featured drag performances which upset many residents.

“If you violate the trust we are placing in you right now that I will work as hard as I work every single day to make sure that event never happens in Franklin again,” the mayor said.

In the past, Jackson has said that being politically and socially conservative has impeded her ability to find work in Hollywood.

“I was blacklisted,” Jackson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune in August. “The only people you can make fun of are blondes — dumb blonde jokes.”

Jackson was on “SNL” from 1986 to 1992 and said she hasn't liked recent seasons of the sketch comedy show.

“Now the agenda is so blatant. It’s obvious that they want to push a far-left agenda to indoctrinate a new generation,” Jackson added. “They couldn’t even tell a joke about Obama. When Alec Baldwin does [former President Donald] Trump, it’s done with hate. When we did political figures, it was with love and humor.”