Soccer star Roberto Firmino gets baptized, shares emotional video

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Brazilian soccer star Roberto Firmino, who now plays for Liverpool, recently shared on Instagram about his emotional baptism ceremony with his teammate, Alisson Becker, and wife by his side.

The soccer stars and all of Firmino’s friends and family members wore Hillsong, “cross=love” t-shirts for the baptism.

“I gave you my failures and the victories I will give you too. My greatest title is Your Love Jesus!" Firmino wrote in Portuguese of his special day in the video caption.

"Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!”

The Brazilian athlete currently plays striker for England’s Premier League team, Liverpool, the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup winners.

His teammate, Becker, named “best goalkeeper” in 2019, and Firmino’s wife were both moved with emotion as they saw the soccer star’s declaration of faith on Wednesday.

The video of his baptism shows Firmino walking into the pool sporting a smile as his friends and family await. The 28-year-old gives a short testimony in Portuguese and is then dunked in the water.

He emerged from the pool and emotionally hugged his wife, Larissa. As they embraced the couple wiped the tears from their eyes. A Portuguese version of Lauren Daigle’s “You Say” plays in the video to help capture the emotion of the moment.

Becker, an outspoken Christian, also took to social media to share his thoughts after witnessing his friend’s commitment to Christ.

“What God did for us on the night of 01/14/2020 we will never forget !! I am still speechless to describe the love of Jesus!” Becker wrote in Portuguese on Instagram. “Very happy to have participated in a moment like this, the baptism of people I love so much! Thank you so much Jesus, I love you !!!”

In the past, Becker attributed his success as a goalkeeper to his faith.

“You need to be very focused on football,” he said, according to Premier Christian, adding, “and I think faith is important too. If you believe in God, you know you have to do your best on the pitch and put love into everything you do in life.”