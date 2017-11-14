Sony Reveals PlayStation Deals for Black Friday Week

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Attendees walk past the Sony Playstation booth at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2014.

Sony will also be putting their consoles, video games, and other gaming gear on sale for the Black Friday retail event this year.

Several major retailers in the United States have already released their Black Friday ads, and almost all of those that sell PlayStation consoles and other gaming items have confirmed they are cutting its prices for the much-awaited start of the shopping season this month.

As for Sony, the company has already said they would be putting their major gaming products on sale before and after the actual Black Friday date.

In a statement, Sony confirmed: "All PlayStation VR bundles will be available at a great deal at participating retailers."

This means people can purchase the PS VR with "Gran Turismo Sport" for $299.99 and the PS VR bundle with "Skyrim VR" for $349.99 after $100 discounts on each bundle.

"There has never been a better time to jump into the driver's seat in GT Sport for a heightened VR experience, or transport yourself into the virtual open game world of The Elder Scrolls filled with dragon-fighting action," Sony added.

Meanwhile, the standard Jet Black 1 TB PS4 console will be discounted at $199.99, which makes it a great time to upgrade or send someone a gift for this season. Sony is also temporarily cutting the prices for standalone purchases of the DualShock 4 wireless controllers.

The DualShock 4 translucent-designed controllers -- available in Crystal, Blue Crystal, and Red Crystal -- will also be discounted, and their prices will start at $39.99.

Sony will not only start their Black Friday sale much earlier, they also scheduled it to extend until Cyber Monday. Sony's Black Friday sale will begin this Sunday, Nov. 19, and will last until Monday, Nov. 27.

Meanwhile, PS Plus members also have an advantage and can start their holiday shopping on Friday, Nov. 17. The discounted items and bundles will be available online through the PS Store on Tuesday, Nov. 21 until Nov. 28, 11 a.m. EST.