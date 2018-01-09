Sony Xperia XA2 Release Date, Specs News: Selfie-Focused Smartphone Headlines Sony's CES 2018 Lineup

Sony Promotional image for the Sony Xperia XA2

Sony Xperia XA2 took the stage at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 last Monday. One of the three new smartphone models unveiled by the company at the event, the device has been engineered to cater to the "selfie-generation" with its top-of-the-line cameras.

The first device to be announced, the XA2 boasts a powerful 23-megapixel Exmor RS camera sensor that comes in 1/2.3-inch size and has 84-degree, f/2.0 wide-angle lens main camera that promises "clear low-light photography." In the front camera department, the device sports a single, 8-megapixel camera with a 1/4-inch Exmor R mobile image sensor with 120-degree, f/2.4 wide-angle lens.

In addition to its powerful image-taking capabilities, the Sony Xperia XA2 is also capable of recording videos in 4K resolution, a feature typically reserved for ultra-high-end smartphones.

Unfortunately, the device's 5.2-inch display is only capable of Full HD resolution so users will have to view their 4K videos in its native quality. But with the proliferation of 4K displays, it's not really a problem of availability but rather convenience.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 630 chip and 3GB of RAM, the device also comes with 32 GB of internal storage which is expandable to 256 GB with a microSD card providing adequate storage for high-resolution photos and videos.

The Xperia XA2 is powered by a generous 3,300mAh battery. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 which Sony promises to provide users with "hours of power with just minutes of charging."

While the Xperia XA2 is certainly compelling, users might want to shell out a few extra dollars to get the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra for their selfie needs. With its dual selfie camera setup – comprised of a 16-megapixel, 1/2.6-inch Exmor RS for mobile sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) equipped 88-degree, f/2.0 wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel, Exmor R for mobile sensor with 120-degree, f/2.4 super wide-angle lens – the XA2 Ultra is definitely a smartphone "engineered for selfies."

Both the Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra will be launched with Google's latest Android 8.0 Oreo in February.