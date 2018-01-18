Sony Xperia XZ Pro to Come Out With 4K OLED Display?

Sony continues to buck the trend by outfitting their premium phones with 4K resolution displays, and the upcoming Xperia XZ Pro will be no different, according to reports. With the company moving to OLED displays, the upcoming Xperia XZ Pro stands to have the most advanced mobile display on the market when it comes out in February.

The specs of the new Xperia XZ Pro were first revealed by an unconfirmed report on Tech news site My Drivers, which hints that Sony's new Xperia XZ Pro will come with a 5.7-inch OLED display with 4K resolution.

Sony The upcoming Sony Xperia XZ Pro, could feature a 5.7-inch 4K OLED panel, according to sources.

Sony looks to be keeping the usual square bezelled form factor for the new phone, as WCCF Tech noted, so fans of last year's new bezel-less handsets may find the choice odd. The hardware specs for the Xperia KZ Pro, however, looks to be more than plenty to keep up with the top-end offers from Samsung or Apple.

With the Xperia XZ Premium coming with stereo speakers, it's not a stretch to expect the Xperia XZ Pro to include the same. To drive a 4K resolution display, tech watchers are expecting a Snapdragon 845 inside the new Xperia. So far, reports have hinted that the device will have 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage for at least one of its variants.

A dual camera is expected for a phone like this, and Sony is rumored to have added a combination of 18-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensors for its dual camera setup. Battery capacity is currently expected to be at the 3,420 mAh mark, a good size for a handset that's also rumored to be IP68 certified against water and dust intrusion.

The Sony Xperia XZ Pro is expected to be announced during MWC 2018, which will be held next month, on Feb. 26, in Barcelona, Spain.